Adele Gets Emotional as She Announces 'Long Break' from Music: "You Won’t See Me For..."

Adele has big plans for her future but it may break her fans' hearts. The English singer addressed the crowd during the final night of her 10-show engagement in Munich, Germany, where she announced her indefinite hiatus from music and performances. The Easy On Me hitmaker, who is currently engaged to sports agent, Rich Paul, is set to bid goodbye to music for an "incredibly long time."

The singer recently wrapped up her residency in Munich, Germany, on August 31, 2024, with an emotional goodbye speech. "I'm not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f---ing good at it. And I've really enjoyed performing for nearly three [years] now, which is the longest I've ever done and probably the longest I will ever do," as per TODAY.

Her Munich show was supposed to be her last but the dates of her Las Vegas show were postponed. "I still have exactly five weeks of shows," Adele said on stage. "But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I've done over the last three years."

The Grammy winner, who had been dating Paul for three years, recently confirmed that she's finally engaged. She didn't reveal the news in an official sit-down, but in a typical Adele way during her Munich concert where she read aloud a fan sign card, that asked, "Will you marry me?" Adele replied, "I can't marry you," holding her left hand up to show the ring on her finger. She declared, "Because I'm already getting married." The crowd was thrilled at the news and cheered for her, as per Billboard.

Back in 2021, when Adele first started dating Paul, she told Oprah Winfrey, "He's just hilarious. And very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," adding that it's the first time she's ever "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else." She seems to have decided to prioritize her personal life over music as she reiterated, "I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I will miss you terribly. It has been amazing."

Her fans may be heartbroken but not surprised because Adele previously hinted at leaving music for a more low-key life. While speaking to a German outlet ZDF (as translated by Variety in July), she said, "I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

The Hollywood Reporter also reported in December 2023 that Adele pushed back from making new music. "I get nervous about wearing my voice out [at the residency]. It's a lot of singing. It's two hours. It's all live. It's a lot. And I fucking motormouth and chat my ass off as well. But yeah, I have nothing to say yet. I haven't even thought about it."