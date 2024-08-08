Adele Angrily Snapped at a Fan Who Said 'Pride Sucks' in Her Vegas Show, "Are You F--king Stupid"

Adele is not one to mince words, especially when it comes to supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The beloved singer proved this during her "Weekends with Adele" residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 1, 2024 - the first day of Pride Month. According to a fan-captured video, Adele was in the middle of her set when she suddenly paused and directed her attention towards an audience member who she thought shouted "Pride Sucks." She snapped angrily and said, “You come to my f*cking show and say that Pride sucks, are you f*cking stupid?” Don't be so f*cking ridiculous," as per The Bill Board.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Adele then doubled down, telling the heckler, "If you've got nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?" Her swift and unapologetic defense of Pride drew loud cheers from the crowd. After the video went viral, a debate emerged about exactly what the audience member had yelled. Another longer clip surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) that made it sound like they had actually shouted "Work sucks!" rather than anything related to Pride. However, a person who claimed to be seated near the heckler said they did in fact yell "Pride sucks."

You can hear him say “work sucks” here.



Regardless of the specifics, fans praised Adele for immediately standing up for the LGBTQ+ community and not allowing any anti-Pride sentiment to disrupt her show, "Gun fingers Adele coming out in defense of the gays iktfr," wrote one X user, while another commented, "If there's one thing Adele gon do outside of sing a f*cking ballad down, she's gonna cuss you out!"

This isn't the first time Adele has had to put unruly audience members in their place. She once spoke out against the growing trend of concertgoers throwing objects at performers, warning, "Fcking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fcking kill you." Adele has long been a vocal ally of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2022, she celebrated Pride Month by wearing a rainbow flag dress during a Vegas show and waving a Pride flag at her Hyde Park concert in London. She has also previously dedicated shows to victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, telling fans, "The LGBTQA community, they're like my soulmates since I was really young, so I'm really moved by it."

The singer's "Weekends with Adele" residency was set to continue through June 15, after which she headed to Germany for a short run of shows in Munich. Adele's last album, 30, came out in 2021 and got a bunch of Grammy nominations. It was up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The main single from the album, Easy on Me, was also nominated in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video categories. It won the award for Pop Solo Performance according to The Variety.