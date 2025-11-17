Actress Calls Megyn Kelly a ‘Danger to Children’ After Her Bizarre Defense of Jeffrey Epstein

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details of child abuse and death.

Actress Christina Ricci has slammed journalist and political commentator Megyn Kelly over her ignorant remarks about the late Jeffrey Epstein, whose wrongdoings have been in the news since the beginning of the year.

The 54-year-old media personality sparked backlash on ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ when she claimed a source told her Epstein was “not a p–ophile” but instead “into the barely legal type,” specifically referencing 15-year-olds. “I realize this is disgusting… I’m not making excuses, I’m just giving you facts,” Kelly said.

Kelly continued by asserting that Epstein “wasn’t into eight-year-olds,” but favored “very young teens” who “could pass for even younger.” While her comments received instant backlash on social media, Ricci responded on Instagram, sharing a post stating, “There’s a difference between a 5-year-old and a 15-year-old. But that difference is not whether sleeping with them makes you a p–ophile.”

According to The Irish Star, in another slide, she posted screenshots from Kelly’s interview with journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon, in which Kelly repeated her claim that a source “very close to the case” insisted Epstein was not a pe–phile. Ricci called Kelly’s statements dangerous: She said, “This woman is a danger to children.”

Megyn Kelly went on to claim she had long been told Epstein preferred “very young teens,” until former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI was reviewing “tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child sexual abuse material.”

Kelly also argued that no one had publicly alleged they were under 10 or under 14 when targeted by Epstein. However, the 2019 federal indictment stated that some victims were as young as 14.

Among the girls who were allegedly abused, Virginia Giuffre was a survivor of the trafficking racket. She tried her best to raise her voice against Epstein, who died in jail, alongside trying to expose those who were also linked to the business with him. She also mentioned a client list.

The client list reportedly had sensitive information and names of very high-profile people, including political figures. Before Virginia died, she wrote her story. The book, ‘Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,’ was released on October 21.

For those unfamiliar, Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier who rose from being a college dropout and teacher to running a firm that exclusively managed money for billionaires.

He was part of the rich and influential New York scene, where he met several A-list figures. In 2005, Epstein was accused by several underage girls of sexual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for a shorter time in prison. In 2019, he was re-arrested on more charges.

He reportedly died by suicide in prison while awaiting his trial. However, there’s a conspiracy theory that he was allegedly murdered so that his pals aren’t exposed. There are old pictures of President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton enjoying their time with Epstein.

Meanwhile, as Kelly’s comments on Epstein faced backlash, many people claimed that her podcast should be cancelled for such vague remarks about a serious topic. One user wrote, “She should be shunned for the harm her ignorant words will do to young girls everywhere.”

Another person condemned her logic, pointing out that puberty does not make a child less vulnerable: “So she’s saying a kid who gets their period at 11 isn’t a child anymore? Would she put her own children in that situation?”