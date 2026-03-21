Actor William Shatner Once Said He Avoids Donald Trump Comments to Prevent Potential ‘Deportation’

Canadian actor William Shatner once dubbed himself “apolitical” and said that he rarely comments on political affairs. He had also stated that there’s a specific reason why he does not comment on President Donald Trump any longer — because he claimed that by doing so, he might end up getting deported.

During a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, Shatner declared himself “apolitical.” The media outlet asked Shatner about his thoughts on Trump and whether he had signed a petition against the president in 2017. The actor did not discuss his thoughts about Trump, but confirmed that he did not participate in signing any such petition.

William Shatner: “I don’t know why the Democrats lost. I don’t understand … Prices have come down, the economy is good. I don’t know why they voted against her, against the party.” pic.twitter.com/F3lVp2MXCQ — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 24, 2024

Shatner later clarified that he didn’t want to discuss anything Trump-related at the time. Citing his Canadian citizenship, he said, “I love America. I consider myself a guest here. I won’t do anything that might get me deported.”

During a 2025 interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News’ Prime Time show, the Star Trek actor commented on Trump’s previous plan to include Canada as the 51st state in the United States.

On May 6, 2025, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the Oval Office to meet with Trump. The two of them discussed various policies and even brought up the possibility of Canada becoming a separate state under the United States. Watters brought up this topic with Shatner during their conversation.

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP JOKES ABOUT ‘MERGER OF 🇨🇦CANADA AND THE U.S.’ DURING MEETING WITH PM CARNEY In a light-hearted exchange, former U.S. President Donald Trump quipped about a “merger of Canada and the United States” while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, calling him “a great… pic.twitter.com/kJ21lOJpTr — Info Room (@InfoR00M) October 8, 2025

Shatner explained his thoughts on the diplomatic interaction with a real estate analogy. Shatner suggested that Carney make a counteroffer with a “real estate deal” instead of agreeing to be a separate state.

He suggested that instead of Canada becoming a U.S. state, the U.S. should instead become Canada’s 11th Province.

Shatner went on to list the benefits of the U.S. becoming a Canadian province and praised his country. He claimed that Canada was “cleaner; there’s plenty of power, and lovely people” willing to work.

To all of you wonderfully dear naive & gullible types out there whom I love so much… If you are angry about my posts on the US becoming a Canadian province: imagine how Canadians felt when an actual leader of a friendly neighboring country floated that idea across the border.… — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 9, 2025

Netizens were quick to express their views on Shatner’s remarks, as many criticized the actor for his claims. Responding to the criticisms, Shatner said on X, “Imagine how Canadians felt when an actual leader of a friendly neighborhood country casually floated the idea across the border.” He added, “Doesn’t feel good, does it? Learn a lesson from it.”