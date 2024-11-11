Actor Who Beat Ovarian Cancer Receives 'Warm' Letter From Kate Middleton: "I Know How Isolating..."

Kate Middleton, who's recently finished her chemotherapy, penned a touching response to a Bollywood actress who wrote to her about her own experience with cancer. Manisha Koirala, a Nepalese actress working in Bollywood, was diagnosed with stage 4 Ovarian cancer back in 2012 and emerged a survivor. Middleton, who's also battling an unknown cancer type, reached out to the actress.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales, attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023. (Image Source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Bollywood actress explained her reason for reaching out to Middleton, "I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences." In addition, she praised the Princess of Wales' warm response to her letter, saying, "I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health. Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be," as per Town & Country.

Koirala said that she was overjoyed to receive the words of support from Middleton and that the Princess' recognition was very motivating for her. The actress is currently working with the Impact Foundation of Tata Hospital in Mumbai, India, and Cancer Care in Nepal. She also noted that since cancer treatment is expensive, there was a rampant need to provide these treatments are cheaper costs to a larger section of society.In addition, she also talked about creating awareness around the disease including a healthy lifestyle, treatments, and a 'lot more right education is needed.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

However, it isn't the first for Middleton to lend support to fellow cancer victims. The royal met with another patient, a young photographer named Liz Hatton, who was diagnosed with a rare terminal cancer. The royal couple's social media account shared the precious photographs from the heartfelt interaction of Hatton with the future queen and the future king Prince William. The images posted on Instagram showed Middleton taking the 16-year-old in a warm embrace and captioned, "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength have inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

On September 9, the mother of three posted an emotional video alongside her husband and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and announced that she's finally finished her long chemotherapy treatment. Alongside the lengthy video, the royal wrote, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," adding that the "cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment:



"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," pic.twitter.com/C3WMDfEfQC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 9, 2024

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew called the video 'astonishing,' adding that this message would come as a "huge relief to many royal fans and people who wish Katherine well throughout the world. It's incredibly intimate," as per NBC News.