Actor Warns 'Everything Trump Touches Dies' and Predicts 'Democracy Will Die' If He Becomes President

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner a staunch democrat recently quoted political consultant Rick Wilson to diss former president Donald Trump on X, he tweeted: "Rick Wilson once said: “Everything Trump touches, dies.” If we allow him to become President, Democracy will die." However, netizens disparaged the statement and contrasted the nation under President Joe Biden, with one saying: "We are a constitutional republic. Democracies are commie countries, which the pathetic leftists like you want us to be meatheads."

One of the users pointed at inflation: "Before Biden, you could go to the supermarket and buy a pound of Meathead for $1.99. Now it's $9.99 for a pound of Meathead." Another X user wrote: "Hard to imagine folks dumb enough to believe a fake conservative who became a fake democrat for money. But here we are." A critic said: "Your Democracy” will die, but our Republic will survive!" Another netizen used sarcasm to compare the dismal state of affairs under Biden: "Thank goodness he's not President now or else we would've had unilateral student loan debt "forgiveness", vaccine mandates, a wide open border, amnesty for illegals without Congressional approval, imprisoning of political opponents, and the FBI monitoring parents at school board meetings. Oh, wait."

Another X user stated: "Good! America is a constitutional federal republic. Your democracy is for a communist country, not America. Move if you want communism." Another critic questioned: "How come democracy didn’t die during his first term, but it’s literally dying during Biden’s term?"

As per The Wrap, Reiner had previously endorsed Biden saying, “Okay. Here’s the truth. Biden is old. But he is a decent moral person who is incredibly effective at governing. Trump is old. But he’s a pathologically lying criminal who is incapable of governing and will destroy American Democracy,” he tweeted.

In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about his scathing tweets on Trump, the veteran filmmaker said, "I’ve never tweeted before. I only started because to me it was — it was so upsetting, I figured, I gotta weigh in here. I usually try to just react to whatever’s going on — yesterday [Aug. 18], he made that speech where he said, “I regret having hurt people.” So I tweeted like two hours ago, three hours ago, something. It says, “Media must press Trump. Who does he regret hurting? Mexicans, Muslims, Blacks, Gays, the Khans, women, the disabled, Jews? Who exactly?”

When prodded about the amount of criticism he gains from MAGA supporters for his views, he said, "Oh yeah. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been “Meatheaded” [a reference to Reiner’s All in the Family character] since I joined Twitter. People will come up to me every once in a while and ask me, “Do people still call you Meathead?” And I’ll say, “You’re the first one today.” I’ll make that joke. But now I’m getting “Meatheaded” like it’s going out of style."