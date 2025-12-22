Actor James Ransone Of SEAL Team, The Wire, It: Chapter Two, Dies At 46

Trigger Warning: The article contains details of death and self-harm. Reader discretion is advised.

James Ransone is known for his roles in The Wire, It: Chapter Two, SEAL Team and more, but has now died by suicide at the age of 46, according to the LA medical examiner.

The actor is known as a widely acclaimed character actor and also starred in Generation Kill and Bosch. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to Variety that Ransone took his own life on Friday, December 19, no additional information is currently available.

Ransone rose to fame in the role of troubled dockworker, Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in the second season of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama series, The Wire. The actor appeared in 12 episodes of the series, and Ziggy’s tragic arc, culminating in a devastating act of violence and imprisonment, remains one of the show’s most iconic story lines.

I know I’m in the minority, but I loved season 2 of The Wire, and James Ransone’s portrayal of “Ziggy” was one of the highlights of the entire series. Great performance. RIP https://t.co/U13aTqSJkV — J Flythe (@JFlythe3) December 22, 2025

During 2008, the character actor starred opposite Alexander Skarsgård in the HBO miniseries Generation Kill, where he portrayed the real-life Marine Corporal Josh Ray Person in all seven episodes. The miniseries told the story of a Rolling Stone reporter embedded with the 1st Recon Marines in the early days of the Iraq War.

Military.com quotes a 2016 interview with Interview Magazine, where Ransone openly spoke about struggling with addiction in his early life. However, he celebrated his sobriety ahead of his role in General Kill as a critical moment both personally and professionally.

BREAKING: Actor James Ransone, who starred in “The Wire,” dies at 46 of an apparent suicide, according to the L.A. County Medical Examiner.#MabelNwanegbu pic.twitter.com/tLTlMh46Eo — Delphine Rose (@_phinian_Rose) December 22, 2025

In their article, Military.com notes that for many service members and veterans, Generation Kill stands out as one of the “more grounded portrayals of modern combat units.” They note that this isn’t just for the firefights, but is also related to the “long stretches of uncertainty, the friction with leadership, and the dark humor troops use to get through it.”

Fast forward to 2019, and Ransone starred in the Stephen King inspired movie, It: Chapter Two, where he played the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak. Eddie was one of the Losers’ Club members, haunted by the terror that once took over their home town of Derry, Maine. In the movies, Ransone also starred in V/H/S/85, Small Engine Repair, What We Found, The Black Phone, and its upcoming sequel Black Phone 2.

Meanwhile, Ransone built a steady career as a character actor with roles in Poker Face, The First, Bosch. 50 States of Fright and SEAL Team, where he starred in several episodes.

James Ransone is survived by his wife and their two children.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide, help is available. In the U.S., you can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org. Confidential support is available 24 hours a day.

For additional information and resources related to mental health care and crisis support, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the Department of Veterans Affairs’ mental health services if you or a loved one has a military connection.