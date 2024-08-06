ABC Host Sarah Ferguson Calls Interview With Ben Affleck 'One of Her Worst Ever,' Here's Why

Sarah Ferguson, ABC's no-nonsense host, has interviewed multiple celebrities and politicians. However, she recalled one of her "worst subjects ever," the Gone Girl star Ben Affleck. The 64-year-old spoke to Sydney Morning Herald's Sunday Life Magazine, that among the list of people whom she's interviewed so far, Affleck tops the chart of being the less-than-stellar interviewee.

Apparently, Affleck put the journalist off with his disinterested demeanor, frequently looking away from the camera, and giving vague responses to her questions. He gave her the feeling that he'd be somewhere else instead of sitting with her. "He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions," Ferguson recalled the actor's appearance on her show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleckreturn)

The underwhelming sit-down occurred during the promotion of his film Air back in March 2023 when he appeared with his co-star Chris Tucker on Ferguson's show 7.30. The movie was directed by Affleck himself and was based on the origin of the iconic Air Jordan Nike shoes. The actor who was already unsmiling throughout the interview rambled when she asked how the movie evolved from 'white guys in business' to Jordan's family plot.

Affleck gave a stumbling response, "It happened by my looking at the story and thinking initially, you know, knowing a little bit how these companies work, and knowing about, you know, knowing by instinct it wasn't only white people who worked at this company who were relevant to the story. And I didn't want to make that story," however, Affleck then said Jordan directed him to "three people he felt were principally relevant here" and "also he talked about his father and his mother."

Ben Affleck debuts new hairstyle in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/qUMLtOO7n2 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 4, 2024

Apart from being slammed by the TV host, Affleck has recently been in the news regarding split rumors with his wife Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor invested in a new house dubbed 'Bachelor Pad' amid reports the famous couple's marriage is on the verge of a breakup. Several renowned outlets have reported that JLo and Affleck can no longer adjust to their ongoing differences.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE their marriage "is not in the best place at the moment" and reportedly living separate lives. It has been speculated that their different personalities are among the causes of the rift, "She likes to open her heart to her fans and the world. He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The couple hasn't been photographed together for months now and recently when JLo celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24, 2024, Affleck wasn't present. Instead, he secured a real estate deal for a $20 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, California the same day as Lopez's birthday. This news came after the couple had put their marital residence on the market for a staggering $68 million, as per Page Six.

According to Radar Online, "Ben's decision to move into his own home is the final insult. JLo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart."