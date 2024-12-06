A Young Leonardo DiCaprio Lookalike Has Everyone Thinking How Eerily Similar They Look

Leonardo DiCaprio, an Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood icon, has a face almost everyone recognizes, thanks to a career that began in his childhood. Interestingly, several men around the world share strikingly similar features to The Revenant star. While some have turned their resemblance into performance art by mimicking his famous roles, others simply live as his uncanny doubles. Last year, a younger DiCaprio doppelgänger became a TikTok sensation when a woman spotted him at her Bali hotel, filmed a clip, and later matched with him on Bumble, sparking viral intrigue.

A young LEONARDO DICAPRIO starring in a Japnese credeit card ad. pic.twitter.com/3iya5lTO79 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) March 28, 2024

A woman named Michaela shared the video on her social media account. In the caption, she wrote, "You are in Bali's club and spot a guy who looks like Leo DiCaprio with a sprinkle of Harry Styles... you open Bumble and MATCH." Michaela followed up by sharing screenshots of her chat with the man, identified as Benjamin Balazs. Fully embracing his uncanny resemblance to DiCaprio, Balazs even uses the TikTok handle @theyoungleo, as reported by Just Jared. He told Michaela, "You are so cute :) We should meet up for a coconut." However, unfortunately, the meetup never happened.

Several social media users took to the comment section of the video to share their views. One TikTok user commented, "First, I was like 'he looks nothing like Leo'.. then he faced the camera and I was like 🤯🤯🤯" Another person wrote, "At first I thought it was Tom Brady, but when I saw him closer, I saw a young Leonardo." A third person chimed in and said, "If Leo and Mark Wahlberg and Harry Styles had a baby." A fourth TikTok user similarly commented, "Ooooooo Leo needs to see this. Jjeessss exactly but he's younger." Balazs isn't the only one who went viral for his similarities with the top actor.

It’s uncanny how much this actor who is not Leonardo DiCaprio looks like Leonardo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/pMhUDw9jL6 — Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour!🇺🇦 (@HarrenGWarding) May 11, 2021

Fans have identified Ray Nicholson, the son of popular actor Jack Nicholson, as another DiCaprio doppelgänger. One of DiCaprio's signature accessories is a baseball cap, which Ray frequently puts on. Ray not only adopts the actor's easygoing style, but he also shares DiCaprio's desire to pursue a career in Hollywood as an actor and director. In another instance, Brady Ellison, an archer who had won three Olympic gold medals, also gained widespread attention because of how much he resembled DiCaprio during the Brazilian games. His beard looked similar to the actor's look from The Revenant, as reported by TIME Magazine.

DiCaprio skyrocketed to superstardom with Titanic, cementing his image as a romantic icon. Transitioning into more intense roles in films like Gangs of New York and Blood Diamond, his fame made any lookalike an instant sensation. For example, Sweden's Konrad Annerud, who went viral in 2016 for his uncanny resemblance to ‘90s-era DiCaprio, landed a modeling contract as a result. Similarly, Ben Cornish, another DiCaprio double, revealed he’s often mistaken for the actor by fans. As reported by FandomWire, Cornish even impersonated DiCaprio in Scary Movie 5 and regularly impersonates him at events and parties.