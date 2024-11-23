A Young Justin Bieber Was Once Accused by a Fan for Stealing Her Phone: "Why Don't You Get Out..."

Justin Bieber was once investigated for attempted robbery in 2014 after a fan accused him of stealing her phone. Apparently, the Los Angeles police department looked into the matter after a fan claimed that the then-20-year-old singer delved into her bag without seeking permission and grabbed her phone to delete the photos he thought she clicked of him.

The alleged incident happened on a golf course in California, as reported by TMZ, after an unnamed woman, accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter, was involved in an altercation with Bieber and his staff. Despite some reluctance, the accuser clicked the Yummy singer's photograph. At first, he politely requested her phone but when she refused, he grabbed it by himself. He said, "You're humiliating yourself in front of your daughter. Why don't you just get out of here." Following the tension, she filed a complaint against him.

The alleged attempt robbery Justin Bieber was accused of involves a camera, per sources. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) May 14, 2014

Though Bieber himself didn't address the situation, a source close to him who also witnessed the incident told CNN, "Justin was just enjoying hanging out with friends at the batting cage and playing mini-golf. This just wasn't a big deal. There were plenty of people taking pictures, some more aggressive than others … which is totally normal," insisting, "This is another example of someone making an issue where there isn't one."

Justin Bieber poses for a picture with young fans during the Grand Opening of West Coast Customs Burbank Headquarters. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

The Baby singer, who was silent at the time, later defended himself in the case, saying his mother raised him to be 'kind to others.' Furthermore, he highlighted the challenges of being in the public eye. "I get judged, harassed, and I try to take the high road. Sometimes it isn't easy. I will continue to be the man my mother raised. I love people and I will try to be kind even when things are not fair," he said while urging his fans to not 'believe rumors.'

Thanks for those who stick by me and those that help me grow everyday. I love you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 15, 2014

Later, in an X, formerly Twitter post, he expressed gratitude to his fans, friends, and well-wishers for sticking by him despite the negative press. "Thanks to those who stick by me and those who help me grow every day. I'm human. I feel. I hurt. But I got thick skin too. I can handle it," concluding his thread of tweets by sending love to Beliebers, "I love you."

Bieber joined the music industry when he was still a teenager. The 30-year-old Peaches hitmaker had been vocal about the challenges of being a public figure and his personal struggle navigating a life among consistent scrutiny. The teenage heartthrob, who was supposed to blossom into a full-blown music icon, retreated into his shell and blocked all the noise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

"I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry," Bieber recalled bad decisions in his 20s like drug abuse and abuse in his relationships. "I became distant to everyone who loved me... I felt like I could never turn it around," as per BBC. Bieber blamed the overwhelming love he received from fans across the globe due to which he "never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility" and "made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved people to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world."