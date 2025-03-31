A Trump-Obama Faceoff? Donald Trump’s Third-Term Threat Heats Up the Debate

According to the reports, Donald Trump is not joking about running for the presidency for the fourth consecutive time. Earlier it may have come as his wishful thinking and trying to remain in power. But right now, he is doing everything in his power to prepare to run and fulfil the eligibility criteria.

Trump was captured saying, “I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election, was totally rigged.” He does not leave a moment to remind everyone how things may not have been fair for him in the past.

The first thing Trump needs is a constitutional amendment. Otherwise, he won’t be eligible to run again. According to the current 22nd Amendment, no one can be elected to the office of the president more than two times or has held the office for more than two terms. So, by this law, Trump cannot run or get elected for president again unless it changes.

Congressman Andy Ogles is aiming for a constitutional amendment that will allow the rump to run in 2028. This will extend his presidential tenure to 12 years if he wins one more time.

If they succeed in the amendment plan, it will allow the precedent to run for another term even while serving nonconsecutive terms.

Ogles says that amendments are important so that their administration can undo the damage Biden did. Trump may need a whole decade to do so and improve the current conditions. They feel confident in their administrative pursuits. According to James Tate, Trump’s plan could be another strategy to avoid jail time. If a Democrat wins the 2028 election, Trump is set to go to prison.

Now you know why Trump wants to run for a 3rd term and will cheat to stay out of prison again. pic.twitter.com/ikpaMCLcRk — James Tate (@JamesTate121) March 30, 2025

However, this change in amendment also means that Barack Obama can also consider running for the third time after serving successfully twice. So far, Obama has not talked about running for president again. He may not even be interested in running against Trump again. Even though everyone considers Obama to be a great choice and holds him dearly, he may not even bother to run. Furthermore, considering the change in the amendment.

Note to Steve Bannon:

If Trump can ignore term limits & run again in 2028 – Barack Obama can ignore term limits & run again in 2028. pic.twitter.com/S7oqCjeXHO — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) March 20, 2025

If Trump gets to run again, the Democrats need a strong contender to stand against him. Only then it’ll be possible to win and come into power. We all are aware of the strong political campaigns of Trump and how he gets his votes. So, it may be time for Obama to consider what everyone wants. Most people still consider Obama may be the best chance to actually undo any damages from the previous tenure.