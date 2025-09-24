A Strange ‘Poop Smell’ Terrified Students for Days – Cops Arrest Teacher Aide in Shocking Twist

Chaos erupted at West Florence High School in South Carolina after a mysterious “poop smell” led to a teacher aide’s arrest. The bizarre story unfolded around Alexander Lewis, 32, a teaching assistant who had been using a widely available “fart spray” which mimics the odor of feces.

The situation led to a widespread disruption on the school grounds, even causing health issues among the students and staff.

Lewis was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on September 19 on charges of disturbing schools and malicious injury to property exceeding $10,000. According to CNN, the motive behind his action remains unclear. The publication reported that the bizarre incident reoccurred between August 25 and September 19. During this time period, students and staff complained about a repeated, foul odor that caused serious health issues among many.

The school community reported getting headaches, nausea, dizziness, and even respiratory problems due to the “poop smell.” In addition, one parent even complained about the odor triggering their child’s asthma, which led to three medical visits.

Teacher arrested for using ‘poop’ spray in school for weeks, cost campus more than $55K in repairs: https://t.co/6UoX5AQdUi

The odor reportedly triggered health issues among students and staff, including headaches, nausea and dizziness, and resulted in nearly $55,000 in… pic.twitter.com/uoIOwH6yIg — Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) September 23, 2025

As the complaints grew intense, a thorough inspection was done for the school’s gas lines, air quality, and even propane systems. However, inspectors did not find any source for the odor until later. It was then discovered that someone had intentionally introduced the foul smell into the school’s air conditioning system, leading to a disruption.

The discovery ultimately led to the arrest of Alexander Lewis, who was taken into custody on September 19. Aside from charges of disturbing schools, he now faces $10,000 in damages to school property. According to ABC News, this charge stems from the estimated $55,000 in damages during the repairs to the school’s HVAC system and the subsequent investigation.

How does one think that this is ok to do? — Infinity Loop (@InfiniteLoop888) September 23, 2025

The clear motive for his actions remains unclear, while many think it was a juvenile prank. Authorities have since released the teacher’s aide on a $9,000 bond, and his court dates are set for October 15 and November 19.

Meanwhile, many parents have pointed out how this incident raises the alarm on the importance of maintaining a safe and healthy school environment. Even experts are concerned about the misuse of products purchased online on school grounds. Although Lewis’s intention could have been a simple joke, it had caused serious health impacts and financial damages, prompting strict legal actions.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to see if any additional charges could be filed against the teaching assistant.