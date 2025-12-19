‘A++++?’ Shapiro Calls Out JD Vance Over Rosy Economy Claims in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called out Vice President JD Vance for agreeing with America’s economy rating to be ‘A++++’. The governor called out Vance’s claims as false. During a press conference at a Uline shipping facility in the Lehigh Valley, Vance claimed that while there’s a long road ahead for America’s economy to fully improve, he’d still rate it with A+++. Referring to the ongoing affordability crisis in America, Vance blamed former President Joe Biden.

Vance explained, “If you look at every single affordability crisis you talk about in the United States of America today, it’s because we inherited a nightmare of an economy from Joe Biden.”

The Vice President spent this morning lying to Pennsylvanians about rising prices at the grocery store, gutting our healthcare, and screwing over our farmers. I guess JD Vance was afraid to upset his boss today. pic.twitter.com/s4TpHLiDQv — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) December 16, 2025

He pointed to several economic highlights, including the addition of 61,000 jobs in November. Vance also mentioned the 4.2% increase in private sector wage growth. He credited these strategies to President Donald Trump, adding, “We’re doing this because we have a president and an administration that believes in you and fights for you.”

Specifically talking about Pennsylvania, Vance mentioned the Trump administration has created 60,000 jobs for the residents of Pennsylvania. He also claimed the administration will be bringing in a $100 billion worth of wage growth in Pennsylvania alone.

The Vice President continued to talk about rent, healthcare, and other matters in Pennsylvania in his speech. Vance’s recent press conference generated quite a response from Governor Shapiro, who called the Vice President out for lying to the people of Pennsylvania.

What Pennsylvanians are experiencing at the grocery store, in healthcare, and on the farm didn’t start with JD Vance — it started with Biden-Harris policies. JD Vance has been consistent: protect American workers, rein in government abuse, and put families first. He doesn’t need… — Real Cynthia Hughes (@realpfp) December 16, 2025

In a separate address to the people, Shapiro pointed to layoffs of 300 workers, which he blamed on Trump’s tariffs. The governor also claimed Vance’s alleged “lies” were an insult to the people of Pennsylvania. This was because of a recent sharp increase in groceries and other commodities.

Shapiro commended the intelligence of Pennsylvania’s people and declared, “The good people of Pennsylvania are pretty darn smart, and I know they’ll reject JD’s BS.” That’s not all Shapiro said, though. Referring to the alleged lies, the governor also accused Vance of being “afraid to upset his boss.”

I hate having to pay $4.25 for 2 dozen eggs When will they come down in price? — 52studebaker (@52studebaker) December 17, 2025

Social media users did not appear to share Shapiro’s view on Vance’s alleged lies and responded in the comment section of Shapiro’s post on X. Several users disagreed, saying, “Hogwash!” Another one said, “JD Vance is not lying.” Another pointed out, “You spent the day lying about Vance.” A last one urged, “Stop. VP (Vance) is more honest than you.”

The comment section was flooded with many disagreeing with Shapiro, calling him a liar instead of Vance. Representatives of the governor have yet to respond to the remarks. Vance’s remarks about Trump’s A++++ rating for his contributions to the economy have generated quite a lot of traction online, with many having mixed opinions.