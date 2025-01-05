A Royal Social Media Duel! How Contrasting Are Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Instagram Presence?

Meghan Markle’s surprise return to Instagram after a five-year break has captured massive public attention. However, the Duchess of Sussex still faces stiff competition from Kate Middleton, whose digital presence has always emotionally appealed to audiences.

After a five-year break from the platform, Meghan marked her surprise social media return following her departure from the UK with Prince Harry in 2020. Talking back on her time as a royal from 2018 to 2020, Meghan and Harry have frequently revealed that Princess Kate wasn’t as open to Meghan as she should have been.

Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare detailed many moments where Kate was portrayed in a less favorable light. One such instance was when Meghan offered Kate a hug during their first meeting. However, Meghan revealed the gesture was met with discomfort.

“I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan shared in her Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Another anecdote from Spare recounted a moment when Meghan borrowed Kate’s lip gloss. Harry wrote, “Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help. Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe.”

This is how Kate treated Meghan at a funeral with the world watching This is after Meghan said “Kate is nice” and “don’t hate her” This was before Netflix or spare Kate knew what she was doing and was proud of it pic.twitter.com/L12IOF3xHE — IAmSage 🇨🇦🍁🇨🇦 (@SageKnowsAll) March 25, 2024

Discussions had surfaced a few weeks ago as well regarding their respective holiday cards. Comparing Meghan’s card to Kate’s, Columnist Amanda Platell said, “…Kate has taught Meghan a vital lesson: How to be classy at Christmas.”

Although she has always been called ‘reserved’, Kate Middleton shattered expectations with a bold and emotional video announcement last year. The cinematic clip showcased the Princess of Wales in a more open and relaxed demeanor. That clip was enough to send the internet into a frenzy and amassed a staggering 2.4 million views.

In comparison, Meghan’s new Instagram video, which shows the Duchess enjoying a carefree moment by the beach, has garnered 6 million views. That, for sure, is impressive.

Well, yes, Meghan’s return to social media is definitely making waves. However, Kate Middleton’s aura to connect with the audience on a deeper level speaks volumes. Her stunning ability to connect on a deeper level says a lot about her growing influence as the future queen!