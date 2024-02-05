Here's the Incident That Left a Mark in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Relationship

They began on good terms, but a "lip gloss" came between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. In his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry highlights many royal details, including the strained relationship between his wife and sister-in-law. After Harry and Markle stepped down as senior royals, the distance grew.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

In an excerpt from Prince Harry's book, the Duke recalled an incident, which, according to him, "left a mark" on Markle and Middleton's relationship. He wrote, "Meg asked to borrow Kate's lip gloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help," per The Mirror.

He continued, "Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles, maybe? Something we should've been able to laugh about soon after. But it left a little mark."

According to the memoir, the feud between the royals (Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate) worsened after the bridesmaid incident. Back when Prince Harry and Markle were getting married (in 2018), Middleton and the Duchess of Sussex locked horns for a badly-tailored bridesmaid dresses.

The 39-year-old detailed in his book that Middleton texted the Duchess four days before the wedding nuptials, complaining that Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid outfit was not fitting her well. "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home," said the Princess of Wales.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phil Harris

The disagreement stretched to a point that it left Middleton in tears. However, during the Oprah Winfrey Show, the couple clarified it was, in fact, Markle who cried. Prince Harry wrote that Markle explained to Middleton that she was stressed about the wedding and her father's (Thomas Markle) controversy. But the argument went "back and forth."

"A short time later, I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing," the Duke recalled. "I was horrified to see her so upset but didn't think it was a catastrophe." However, Harry also noted that his sister-in-law stopped by the next day with flowers and a car to apologize to Markle.

Amid the release of Harry's memoir, Ajay Mirpuri, the tailor behind the dresses, shared his account of the issue in an interview with the Daily Mail, "If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding; I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting — it's nerve-wracking."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recounted another incident during his wedding rehearsals, where the Suits actor called Middleton "bird brain." But after all was said and done, the royals gathered at Kensington Palace to reconcile. Middleton confronted, "You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones."

The Duchess defended that this is how she speaks with her friends, but Prince William retaliated and called her "rude," saying this is not how people in Britain behaved. This altercation didn't sit well with Markle, and she warned William to "take your finger out of my face." Prince Harry concluded, "Had it come to this? Shouting at each other about place cards and hormones?"