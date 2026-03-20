‘A PR Nightmare’: Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji Under Fire for Resurfaced 2013 Social Media Posts

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, is facing criticism after her old social media posts resurfaced. The recently surfaced posts show Duwaji using derogatory terms and even using the ‘N’ word.

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In one of her old posts dated June 16, 2013, Duwaji wrote, “I think it was the gay [expletive] people from Instagram who motivated me to get off the internet.” In another post, she shared a screenshot of her followers and wrote, “Why are all these [expletive] following me?”

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Duwaji also used the N-word in another post. Most of these posts are from 2013, when Duwaji was still a teenager. The account associated with the posts is currently inactive or was deactivated a long time ago.

NYC Mayor Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, has been outed for old tweets where she said she left Instagram because of “gay ass people,” called Facebook followers “fgts,” and used the N-word. The old Twitter account which posted the tweets has since been deactivated. Follow:… pic.twitter.com/okmUgXqVLs — AF Post (@AFpost) March 19, 2026

​After this was reported by news outlets, several netizens deemed her attitude “unacceptable.”

Professor Jeffery Lax, who is a political expert, questioned how this aligns with left-wing values. He wrote, “Rama Duwaji attacked gay people, even using the ‘other’ [expletive] to describe LGBTQ people. And she has used the N-word. How does this align with left-wing values?’

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Lax added, “As I’ve been saying for YEARS, Islamist radicals and Marxists have NOTHING in common except their one common current temporary unified goal: to destroy America and Western culture.”

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One X user commented, “Mamdani’s wife is a PR nightmare for the Democratic Party. If Rama feels this way about gays and black people, obviously, her husband does too. Birds of a feather flock together!”

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Another user wrote, “If these comments are confirmed to be posted by the mayor’s wife, they are highly disturbing. Why the silence? Where are all the righteous elected democratic officials?… Pure HYPOCRITICAL politics here, this is not going away.”

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One user referenced Duwaji’s Palestine advocacy and questioned, “First, Mamdani’s wife has made anti-Semitic posts, and now these anti-gay and black slurs pop up?! What explanation do you have for this as mayor?!”

NYC first lady Rama Duwaji deletes old X account after posts praising Palestinian terrorists resurface https://t.co/814BWWpJQd pic.twitter.com/9lIGrQVjRS — New York Post (@nypost) March 20, 2026

​However, many came to Duwaji’s aid, reminding others of how unhinged social media was in the 2010s and that Duwaji was only 15 years old when she posted these tweets.

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One user said, “If you were on old Twitter in high school, there is no conceivable world where you, at the very least, didn’t see exactly this every single day from your peers. This is normal, and it’s actually how cancel culture will defeat itself.”

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Another commented, “The right is now spending time attacking the wife of a blue state mayor for tweets she wrote when she was 15? Should definitely resonate with Americans outside of the Free Press and DC donor-funded media offices.”