A Patient in Minnesota Charged With Ruthless Murder of Security Guard on Duty

A patient at a Minnesota hospital, Jonathan Winch, has been accused of the murder of the security guard on duty. The 35-year-old man tried to run away from the emergency department of the M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center.

After he made his way out, he ran into the security guard, Andrea Merrell, outside the building in Wyoming. He physically assaulted her, which led to severe injuries. The 43-year-old security guard was unresponsive when discovered by her coworkers. She was hospitalized for two days but succumbed to her injuries.

According to KARE 11, the victim died because of head injuries caused by the physical assault. The hospital’s statement for the deceased employee said, “Andrea was a valued member of our security team, and our hearts are with her loved ones and coworkers during the incredibly difficult time. We are focused on supporting our teams and ensuring they have the resources they need.”

According to the surveillance footage, Winch is seen making it to the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. He was shirtless, trying to run away from the hospital. The video footage shows he was fighting with the security officer.

The patient left Merrell unconscious and critically injured. The backup team arrived at the scene, but the security guard was already unresponsive. Meanwhile, Winch was trying to get inside the vehicle and instead ran into the windshield of the backup team’s car.

Eventually, he was tased by the officers since he was not cooperating. He kept shouting that he didn’t mean to hurt the security guard. The reason behind medically holding the suspect back in the hospital hasn’t been revealed yet.

​The victim’s friends describe her as a kind-hearted soul with a quirky personality. Her friend Pam Heaton added, “I think most people knew her because she’d sit and have conversations with everybody there and just make them feel safe and welcome. She was supposed to be our friend for her life, and that was taken away from us.”

She had experience working as a reserve police officer with the White Bear Police Department and the fire department. Winch is currently being held on a $2 million bond and has been charged with second-degree murder.