A “Miserable Git” Destroyed 5 Year Old’s Snowman Twice—Caught on Camera

Heavy snowfall in England is often a reason for making a snowman and enjoying the winter weather. A 5-year-old boy’s father, Steve Curtis, decided to make a four-foot-tall snow buddy on their doorstep to cheer up his son. However, the boy was left upset after their elderly neighbor destroyed the snowman his father had built for him.

The neighbor hacked off the snowman not once but twice, earning the title of “Miserable Git” from Steve. After the neighbor destroyed it the first time, the father decided to make another “snow child” and placed a camera to catch the person who destroyed it initially.

Fury as ‘miserable git’ destroys five-year-old’s snowman pic.twitter.com/EPiw2v3gyZ — The Sun (@TheSun) January 8, 2026

The father checked the footage on Monday afternoon, which showed the neighbor coming outside with a shovel around 2:45 p.m. Within a few seconds, he had destroyed Curtis’ hard work. After reviewing the video, it became clear that the neighbor used a shovel to slice the father’s creation apart piece by piece.

In the video, it is clear that he first cleared snow from behind his car and then moved on to shovel the snowman, starting at its neck. Steve Curtis had spent nearly 45 minutes making the snow sculpture in cold weather, only for it to be destroyed by the neighbor. The snowman was taller than his son Jacob, who was pictured standing beside it in a joyful moment.

After the ‘murder’ of the snow buddy, Steve explained, “When I finished work and came home, I couldn’t believe it had happened again. What kind of miserable git deliberately destroys a little lad’s snowman? The snowman was nowhere near his car; it wasn’t doing any harm. It’s hard to know what he was thinking.”

The father-son duo held a mock funeral for the snow buddy, placing a wooden cross in the snow. It read, “In memory of the snow child MURDERED BY NUMBER 22 with a shovel 05/01/26.” Steve explained that both the snowman and the snow child were destroyed by the neighbor next door. As the story went viral, many people sided with the father and criticized the neighbor for his rude behavior.

What could have been a joyful memory for the child for years to come was taken away by the elderly neighbor. Many people called him a nasty man and said they hoped his actions would bring bad karmic energy upon him. One X user commented, “Shame you can’t see his face, but someone knows who he is.” Another added, “Nasty man, should be named and shamed!”