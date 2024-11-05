A Hollywood Action Icon Just Confessed to Being A Hardcore Swiftie: “Don’t Know Her, But..."

The number of Taylor Swift's ardent admirers appears to be increasing daily, and now, a veteran action star recently confessed to being a loyal 'Swiftie'. “My bucket list item is to wear a shirt that says, ‘I’m a Swiftie, what about it?’ and just walk around, "Machete actor Danny Trejo revealed to Us Weekly. “I don’t even know her, but I’m so proud of Taylor Swift. She’s making so much money. Have you seen how hard that little girl works? I love the work ethic, you know what I mean?” he added. Trejo also expressed his awe at Swift's ability to find time in her hectic schedule to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seven Cemeteries actor turned 80 in May, and while reflecting on his own career, he told People in an exclusive interview that he feels blessed to have built a name for himself. "I feel blessed, first of all, because I wasn't supposed to make it out of the '60s — and I mean 1960s," he said. "That was a tough time for me, and nobody thought I was going to make it out of there. Now, I've been on the good Lord's time."

Before turning to acting with 1985's Runaway Train, Trejo had a difficult upbringing in California and went to jail several times in his twenties. Almost forty years later, he has accumulated hundreds of parts, including action flicks such as 1995's Heat, to create a famous body of work. "I never went back. I mean, every day, every day for me is just a blessing," he said.

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce have sparked engagement rumors as the Blank Space singer prepares to wind up her famous Eras Tour. The couple has apparently grown 'stronger' than before after enduring a long-distance relationship for some time, according to sources. “Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” a source told Page Six.

Swift has been in the headlines for a better part of the year. Tens of thousands of her fans were devastated when she had to cancel three sold-out performances in Vienna, Austria, in August due to a foiled terror plot, and the singer also came under fire recently for openly declaring her intention to vote for current Vice President Kamala Harris. Another source of controversy that the Bad Blood singer faced in the UK was a dispute amongst MPs over whether she should be given a special escort by the Metropolitan Police to her performance at London's Wembley Stadium.

According to sources, Kelce supported her like a rock during these difficult times. “Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” the source added. “Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her.”