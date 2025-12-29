A Furry Christmas Goes Wrong? PETA Publicly Slams Kim Kardashian’s Surprise Gesture

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian is facing criticism from PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, after gifting each of her four children North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, a puppy for Christmas.

The mother of four shared Instagram stories showing four Pomeranian puppies including two dark-colored, one cream, and one sable. Alongside a photo of the dogs together, she wrote, “Each kid got a puppy.”

Kim Kardashian’s decision to give her children puppies drew criticism from PETA. Its founder, Ingrid Newkirk, addressed Kardashian’s choice to give dogs as gifts in a statement shared with PEOPLE on December 28.

Kim Kardashian is under fire for gifting each of her four children their own puppy for Christmas. https://t.co/nbiFZrXOJl — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 28, 2025

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” Newkirk said.

Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, also posted photos on December 25 of a black Labrador retriever puppy, sharing that her family had received the dog as a holiday gift on Christmas Day.

It looks like Khloé Kardashian got a puppy for Christmas! 🐾 The Khloud founder posted a series of adorable snaps on her Instagram story of Peppermint the puppy. 📸: Instagram pic.twitter.com/UdlpS4q0vt — Page Six (@PageSix) December 25, 2025

Neither Kardashian’s team nor Khloé’s representative responded to the backlash.

As per Teen Vogue, the family rose to fame with their iconic TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (often abbreviated KUWTK), which premiered in 2007 and has streamed over 20 seasons on the E! network between 2007 and 2021 before shifting to Hulu in 2022.

Reality stars have been known for their love for animals over the years. Between Khloé’s boxer Bernard (aka B-Hops), Kendall’s towering Great Dane Blu, the Christmas cat Charlie, and the late Mercy, the list is much longer than we expected. Meanwhile, these furry companions have been honored in different ways.

The Kardashians are in (puppy) love! 🐾 Kim Kardashian also got each of her children a puppy for Christmas. 📸: Instagram/Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/e6Yqj3hX5C — Page Six (@PageSix) December 26, 2025

For instance, alongside a dog named Gabbana, Dolce was Kendall and Kylie’s childhood Chihuahua and appeared regularly during the early seasons of their show. However, Dolce later went to live with a family friend and has since passed away. Kylie even honored him by naming a Lip Kit shade from her brand, Kylie Cosmetics,” after him.

Other dogs in the family include their dogs Jackson, who was adopted by Kendall and Kylie, Louis and Vuitton, which was a 2011 Christmas gift, Norman Jenner, a tiny Italian greyhound, Kylie’s dog Bambi, Sophia, Bruce, bulldog Rolly and Kylie Jenner’s latest addition, Odie, a long-haired dachshund.

Usually, gifting domestic animals, especially puppies or kittens has been a common practice in the West, but the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has issued strict guidelines for people before deciding to gift animals for birthdays, anniversaries or other special days.

NEW | Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party in Beverly Hills, CA – 11/08. 📸 More pics: https://t.co/fuSJUgnV5V pic.twitter.com/DGjOoDMIVG — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) November 10, 2025

The ASPCA supports giving pets as gifts only when the recipient has clearly shown long-term interest in owning an animal and has the resources and commitment needed to provide proper care. Keeping and sustaining domestic animals can be expensive, taxing and not every homeowner’s cup of tea.

According to ASPCA, when the recipient is under 12 years old, parents or guardians should be fully prepared and willing to take responsibility for the pet’s care.

If the gift is a surprise, the giver should know the receiver well and be confident about their caring skills. It is generally encouraged to donate to animals, volunteer for their rights and safety or adopt ailing or homeless ones rather than always buying.