A Delivery Guy Found an Elderly Woman Unconscious on the Floor—What He Did Next Will Revive Your Faith in Humanity

A pizza delivery guy in Warren has surprised everyone with his act of kindness. He went beyond his job description to help a sick elderly woman. On Jul 16, Aamir Ali went to the woman’s house to deliver pizza. But, when he knocked on the door no one opened the door. This seemed alarming to him.

He did hear the dog barking from inside the home. After the delivery failed, he went back to the pizza place and got the number of the person who had ordered the pizza. A woman named Danielle Ratliff answered the call. She had placed the order from a different location for her mother. Ali went back to the house and he looked through the window.

The daughter assisted him on the phone. At that moment, he found she was lying unconscious on the floor. Her daughter was right about something being wrong, as she said this wasn’t like her to not answer the door.

Ali called 911 to break into the home and get the woman to the hospital. His kindness did not stop here; he went back to the place and ensured the dog was fine and got some essentials from the woman’s house to bring her to the hospital.

The woman’s neighbor, Megan Rose, called him a kind and wonderful person, speaking to WXYZ. She said if he wasn’t there, nobody knows what could have happened, so he saved her life. The reporter asked what Ali did was beyond his job description. To this, he said it’s about good Karma and passing it on.

he was there at the right time, he was glad to be there when she needed help. The neighbor called him an angel, not just a pizza delivery guy. Ali told the reporter that humanity is bigger than anything and this was his reason to go beyond his job description to help the woman. According to Danielle, her mother is recovering well at the hospital and she thanked Ali for his kindness.

Netizens praised Ali as the news spread. One called him a real-life hero. His act of kindness has given hope to the many people that good people exist.