“A CrossFit Bimbo”— Laura Loomer Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene in Brutal MAGA Catfight

MAGA is a fragile state that is stabilised by only Donald Trump. However, the tables are wobbly now that Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene are at each other’s throats.

The Right Wing of the American political climate is witnessing a dramatic infighting. Two of the most prominent far-right actors are unleashing scathing attacks on each other. Far-right activist Laura Loomer and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have turned on each other, and the united front under Donald Trump has turned into a political theatre brawl.

It’s not Israel that hates you, @mtgreenee. It’s the American people. We don’t want people in office who promote amnesty so their construction company can make more $. We don’t want people in office who get rich off of insider trading. You can’t call every American “Israeli”. https://t.co/Okf4dwu4gM — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 24, 2025

Loomer is a long-time Trump loyalist, and she is known for her conspiratorial rhetoric. Recently, Loomer unleashed a tirade on social media where she accused Greene of betrayal, hypocrisy, and desperation.

“President Trump doesn’t talk to MTG anymore,” Loomer wrote in one post on X.com. “White House staff have grown sick of her and her efforts to undermine the administration. As an adulteress, she’s used to walking out on the men whom she used throughout her life.”

This was not the end of it, and Loomer went on with a string of personal insults. She also wrote that Greene has been “politically dumped by Trump” and then referred to her as a “CrossFit bimbo.”

Loomer further claimed that Trump had told Greene he would not endorse her for a Senate run because “she can’t win.”

MAGA faithfuls were shocked by these remarks, as this highlighted the growing tension among Trump’s inner circle. The 2026 midterm elections are important for the Trump administration, and they would like to keep the House and the Senate.

However, such infighting in MAGA world can cause people to lose faith in the public figures.

This was not the end of the feud, and it escalated after Greene appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show this week. Green slammed both her own party leadership and Loomer.

“Right now, Tucker, I really have no respect for the House not being in session,” Greene said as she took aim at Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

“We should be passing bills — not sitting around doing nothing.” She also accused her colleagues of focusing on the wrong priorities and ignoring the struggles of everyday Americans and the promises they made during the election.

In recent times, Tucker Carlson himself has distanced himself from the Trump administration on certain issues. He then pressed Greene on the close ties of Loomer and Trump.

Tucker Carlson: “ How does Laura Loomer get to be a Pentagon advisor?” Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I don’t know….This is a woman that can’t even legally buy a gun because she had such serious mental problems…Who listens to a person like that? No one should!” pic.twitter.com/LaZOLocwm8 — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) October 23, 2025

“How does Laura Loomer get to be a Pentagon adviser, but you get primaried?” he asked. Greene fired back sharply: “I’ve never understood why anyone takes her seriously. This is a woman who can’t even legally buy a gun because she has such serious mental problems.”

The tension between these two prominent faces of MAGA women and the movement is the direct representation of the broader fracture in the structure. It is a camp that was once unified by blind loyalty, but now it is slowly disintegrating into competing factions.

Loomer is being increasingly aggressive, and this behaviour is being seen as an attempt to reassert her place in Trumpworld. She reportedly had a falling out of favour in recent months, and it is a known fact that to be a prominent leader in this administration, one should know how to praise the president.

Meanwhile, Greene has been a very vocal critic of the republican party leadership. Her wavering stance on Trump’s policies has made her a hero among those who are republican but have doubts about MAGA ideologies.

Green was once one of Trump’s loudest defenders; however, her recent comments on rising costs and party mismanagement will not make her a favourite in Trump’s eyes or among MAGA.

The feud continues to play out online, and the fallout has become impossible to ignore. The MAGA brand is not less and less about political policies and influence force and more like a reality show.