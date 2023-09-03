How the ‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Built Her Empire and Became a Multi-Millionaire

Zendaya has been making waves in the entertainment industry since her early years. Her name brings to mind her talent, beauty, and charisma. Zendaya's journey to gathering a multi-million dollar fortune is nothing short of phenomenal. She went from being a Disney favorite to an Emmy-winning actress and a global fashion phenomenon. Zendaya has built a fortune that is credited to her dedication and outstanding talent in addition to well-timed career moves, endorsement deals, real estate purchases, and artistic ventures.

The Disney Days

Her introduction to the Disney Channel world served as an opportunity for Zendaya's rise to popularity. She charmed audiences with Shake It Up in 2010 and continued to do so. The time spent on the Disney Channel provided the way for a variety of options, including TV shows and Disney original movies. Entity reports that Zendaya made a considerable salary for her early work, which included $200,000 per season on K.C. Undercover and more than $200,000 for her participation in Dancing With the Stars in 2013.

Spider-Man and Beyond

In addition to establishing her status as a Hollywood A-lister, Zendaya's portrayal of MJ in the Spider-Man film series has additionally benefited her wealth, per Insider. It is reported that she made over $10 million in bonuses for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The three Spider-Man movies she was a part of, as well as other well-known movies like The Greatest Showman, Dune, and Malcolm & Marie, have greatly increased Zendaya's riches.

Euphoric Success

The character of Rue in HBO's Euphoria marked Zendaya's entry into the world of complex and creative roles and a turning point in her career. Zendaya reportedly signed a deal that would pay her an astounding $1 million per episode for the third season of the series, according to a Puck News article in February 2023. She is now one of the highest-paid actors on television due to this large paycheck. Her function as the show's executive producer also demonstrates her versatility and business skills.

Endorsement Deals and Fashion Ventures

Her influence goes beyond the screen as she has become a sought-after name in the worlds of fashion and beauty. Her endorsement deals with major brands like CoverGirl, Lancôme, Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino, Bulgari, and Carmex have significantly increased her net worth. The multi-hyphenate celebrity launched Daya by Zendaya—a clothing line that was both gender- and size-inclusive—before diving into her incredibly lucrative and fashionable partnerships with Tommy Hilfiger. This creative business was introduced together with an app, per Cosmopolitan.

Real Estate

Despite her rise to prominence, Zendaya makes practical financial choices. Despite being a global fashion icon, she acknowledged that she inherited her mother's savings-focused mindset in an interview with British Vogue in 2021. At the age of 20, she spent $1.4 million on her first house in 2017. Then, in 2020, $4 million was invested in a lavish Encino property.

