A Cartoonist Got ‘Blocked' by Donald Trump Jr. Over a Drawing, But Netizens Love Her Talent

In a shocking twist of social media drama, a cartoonist named Cathy found herself in the spotlight after being blocked by Donald Trump Jr. over a drawing. The incident, which unraveled on X (formerly Twitter), has accumulated prominent attention and support from netizens who admire her artistic talent. Cathy took to the platform to share her experience: "Not to brag, but my drawing got me blocked by Donald Trump Jr."

Not to brag, but my drawing got me blocked by Donald Trump Jr..#Triggered pic.twitter.com/bJ6XwKyzAC — KTYGraphics cartoonist✍🏻 (@CathyGraphics3) March 27, 2023

The post quickly went viral, with many users expressing their reactions and offering words of encouragement. One user wrote, “I need to borrow it! May I?” Another user chimed in, “That is indeed a compliment!” In agreement, someone else wrote, “Brag away! That's awesome! Great cartoon!”

I need to borrow it! May I? — Banana 🍌Republic of the UnitedShaysh🏝️ (@BananaShaysh) March 27, 2023

One user echoed a similar sentiment, “He's more all about me than I've ever seen.” Others tweeted, “That's something to be brag about, don't be shy. Junior might not want to see your drawings, but the rest of us do.” As if this wasn’t enough, “That’s an honor! Congrats.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Donna Ward

As per People, this incident isn’t the first time Don Jr. has found himself at the center of attention for his reactions to artwork. A while ago, during his testimony, in a Manhattan fraud trial, he humorously requested the courtroom sketch artist to 'make me look sexy.'

That is indeed a compliment! — Dianne Flack (@flack_dianne) March 27, 2023

Jane Rosenberg, the illustrator, recalled the moment, noting that Trump Jr. made the request in jest, even referencing a viral sketch of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Ironically, that sketch was later revealed to be a product of AI.

He's more all-about-me than I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/bnGJdpNGeH — John Moffitt 🌊🌊🧢🧢 (@JohnRMoffitt) December 1, 2023

The trial itself was a high-profile case brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization. The allegations involved the fraudulent inflation of the former president’s fortune by as much as $2.2 billion since 2011. The lawsuit sought to ban them from conducting business in New York and demanded $250 million in damages.

That’s an honor! Congrats 😊 — Gringolandia Studio (@GringoLandia22) March 27, 2023

Moreover, recently, James asked that a judge void the former President’s bond in his civil fraud case, questioning whether the company that issued it (Knight Specialty Insurance Company) has the funds to back it up. As per the reports of NBC News, she noted that KSIC was "not authorized to write business in New York and thus not regulated by the state’s insurance department…”

That's something to be brag about, don't be shy. Junior might not want to see your drawings, but the rest of us do. — GiGi Gator Girl (@zazzybritches) March 27, 2023

She further added that KCIS “had never before written a surety bond in New York or in the prior two years in any other jurisdiction, and has a total policyholder surplus of just $138 million…KSIC does not now have an exclusive right to control the account and will not obtain such control unless and until it exercises a right to do so on two days’ notice." During a February interview, she also said, "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets."