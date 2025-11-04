A 7-Year-Old Boy Was Held Hostage by His Brother – Then a Florida Deputy Made a Split-Second Decision to Save Him

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of violence.

A Florida sheriff is being called a hero for saving a 7-year-old boy who was being held hostage by his 27-year-old brother at his home. The suspect identified as Mario Camacho was choking the younger brother and not letting him go.

The Hillsborough County deputy’s body cam footage shows the kid crying for help as he responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday. The boy’s sister called 911 for help after her elder brother had also attacked and injured her with the knife.

She suffered several cuts and was bleeding from the mouth. The elder brother was holding the younger one hostage in the back bedroom as the deputy approached to rescue him. He was also wearing two tactical vests with ballistic plates and a motorcycle helmet.

The deputy made a split-second decision and shot the suspect in the head to save the child. This was after he had repeatedly asked him to let the child go. The deputy took a single shot, killing the suspect and freeing the 7-year-old. Authorities took the suspect to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said, “Yes, we rescued a boy, and yes, it could have been much worse. There’s no doubt in my mind that the child would have been harmed if not for the actions of our deputies. But right now, in the aftermath of that heroic action, is a family that has to pick up the pieces.”

The suspect was not mentally well and also had two prior DV charges. He was not convicted for them, but ultimately proved to be dangerous. Deputy Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard protocol.

X users appreciated the Deputy and said, “This is a REAL hero! That deputy is a legend!” Another added, “Thank God for these brave men and women, they don’t get paid enough.” One user pointed out that the parents need to be interviewed.

Some people were divided on how the deputy handled the elder brother, but one added, “Damn, this is a hard one. The poor little boy was so scared. The deputy did everything right.”