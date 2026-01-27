JD Vance’s little tweet from 2009 has gone viral, showing his hypocrisy and change in political views over the years. He made an anti-Trump comment in 2009, notably given that his wife, Usha Vance, has immigrant roots. Vance was raised by Democratic grandparents and used to follow “Never Trump” until the 2016 elections.

Moreover, Usha was registered as a Democratic voter until 2014. After that, Vance has been vocal about being a Donald Trump supporter with an America First approach.

However, in 2009, he posted,

“Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this, I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us.”

This was before J.D. Vance’s full moral collapse pic.twitter.com/PSImZReDHm — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) January 26, 2026

An X user, Jamie Bonkiewicz, shared a screenshot of the post with a caption targeting Vance’s moral collapse. Many agreed to the caption. One commented, “Sort of what you’d expect from a man telling the Pope how to be a good Catholic.”

Another wrote, “But it only got 82 likes, so he had to change tactics! He had to tell different stories to get attention.” A third posted, “He’s such a pathetic chameleon…zero spine of his own. He’ll throw his wife and kids under a bus before long here… I’m surprised he hasn’t deported them already tbh.”

Many people pointed out how hypocritical Vance has been and will go with the flow to climb the political ladder. Another one of Vance’s X posts on wealthy people involved with Epstein went viral. One criticized Vance, “This should be considered the TRUE Trump Derangement Syndrome: forsaking all of your principles, beliefs, and values because you fell for the Trump cult. SAD!”

He never had morals to begin with. He just follows where the wind is blowing. — Not Me (@SqrRootNegOne) January 27, 2026

These days, Vance will go to any lengths to defend ICE and the Trump administration. Recently, he spoke on detaining a 5-year-old in Minnesota, saying they had no choice. He called the child’s father an illegal alien and blamed him for abandoning his child.

Vance states ICE had no other choice but to take care of the child, which is why he took him to McDonald’s and made him feel safe. However, according to a witness, ICE used the kid as bait to find other family members lying in the house.

According to the attorney, the child’s father has an open asylum case and has the right documents, so he isn’t an illegal alien. Meanwhile, Vance will say anything to support the Trump administration’s immigrant crackdown.