‘90s TV Star Draws Scrutiny for Putting Up Anti-ICE Signs Near Los Angeles Home

A ‘90s TV actress went incognito on Monday to place a series of anti-ICE signs close to her home in Los Angeles that blasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Anne-Marie Johnson, 65, is known for her role in the What’s Happening!! Spinoff, What’s Happening Now!. She also starred in a number of sitcoms during the 1990s, graphically called for the agency to be abolished.

Signs erected by the 65-year-old actress – who starred in the What’s Happening!! spinoff What’s Happening Now!! and several sitcoms in the 90s – called for the agency to be fully abolished. Among the slogans chosen by Johnson was “Resist Fascism” and “F*** ICE, and one sign even compared the federal agents to Adolf Hitler’s “Gestapo.”

While on her mission to place the anti-ICE signs, Johnson wore a navy-blue hoodie with a matching cap and sunglasses, making her unrecognizable according to eyewitnesses. Meanwhile, the ‘90s star was handy with a drill and clippers to install the signs herself. Eyewitnesses also saw Johnson speaking with a neighbor about the signage after she installed it.

Fans will remember Anne-Marie Johnson playing Alycia Barnett in a 1995 season of Melrose Place. She also played a Congresswoman Bobbi Latham on JAG between 1997 and 2002. One notable role was in the sitcom Heat of the Night, a successful sequel to the Sydney Portier-led TV movie that wrapped in 1995.

Fans will also recall her roles in Girlfriends, That’s So Raven, Murder, Tyler Perry’s House of Pain, Dharma & Greg, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI and NCIS. Moreover, the popular actress reprised her role of Donna Cabonna in a single episode of Raven’s Home, the That’s So Raven spinoff during 2022.

The display of anti-ICE signs comes during an anti-ICE reaction, following the two fatal shootings by agents in Minneapolis, namely the fatal shooting of Renee Good on January 7, and the murder of Alex Pretti on January 24. While Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that both were domestic terrorists, various videos taken from varied viewpoints proved that neither party was threatening anyone at the protests.

In the latest move by Noem, who was recently nicknamed ICE Barbie, is that she has now stated that all ICE and DHS officers must now be required to wear body-worn cameras on Monday. As reported by the Daily Mail, this move came after Noem had made claims about the shooting of Pretti, that was later disproved by the videos taken by bystanders.

Meanwhile members of Congress convened on Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss the increasingly violent force from ICE agents as Donald Trump’s nationwide immigrant crackdown continues. Moreover, Democrats at the event threatened to block long-term funding from the Department of Homeland Security if Republicans couldn’t agree on restrictions on the immigration enforcement efforts.

Among these demands will be a ban of agents wearing face masks to hide their faces. They also called for better defined guidelines on when the agents are authorized to use force. Democrats also call for independent investigations into ICE-involved incidents.

Until recently, DHS agents were not required to wear body cameras, after Noem made early remarks on Pretti’s shooting that were later proved wrong by witness video footage. The discrepancies in the violent incidents fueled unrest, not only in Minnesota, but also across the country. This included students staging walkouts on Friday morning, while a greater general strike was held in cities across the country, including New York.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie Johnson most recently starred as a senator in an episode of NCIS season 23 in 2023, and also appeared in an independent movie, titled The Addiction of Hope in 2025.