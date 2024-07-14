9 Times When Meghan McCain Boldly Slammed Celebrities and Politicians

9 Times When Meghan McCain Didn't Shy Away From Criticizing Celebs

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Meghan McCain doesn't hesitate to voice her views. The former The View host, earlier this year, reflected on an off-Broadway musical that borrowed her late father's name and drew inspiration from her long feud with former President Donald Trump. As reported by Broadway World and Entertainment Weekly, while talking about the inventive comedy Ghost of John McCain, she got highly critical. She slammed, "This is trash...nothing more than a gross cash grab by mediocre desperate people. I hope it bombs." But this wasn't the first time she used strong words to criticize someone. Here are some famous celebs and powerful politicians who have been the targets of her fury.

1. Donald Trump- 'A Piece of S--t'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

In reaction to Donald Trump's mockery of her father at an Iowa event, Meghan, the daughter of the previous presidential candidate, John McCain, savagely attacked the Republican leader, describing him as a 'huckster' and a 'piece of sh--'. She posted on X, "My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and missed him. Trump is a piece of sh--, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him."

2. Drew Barrymore- 'Have Some F-----g Respect'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Meghan scolded Drew Barrymore after her 'inappropriate' interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris and the 49-year-old actress discussed co-parenting, friendship, and understanding one's power on The Drew Barrymore Show. Meghan opined that Barrymore had to honor 'the space' she shared with the US vice president. She said, "Have some f***ing respect, Drew Barrymore. I don’t like it. I know she probably didn’t have ill intentions, but her producers and whoever is working the show, if you’re going to interview people at this level, it is a privilege."

3. Jennifer Lopez- 'A Deeply Unpleasant Person'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

In response to the unfavorable press surrounding Jennifer Lopez after the cancellation of her tour and allegations of marital strife with her husband Ben Affleck, the conservative host addressed the matter. As reported by ET, on the Citizen McCain she asserted, "I feel bad now because I feel like we're turning a point where there's bullying happening to J.Lo, and I don't want to add to that. She just is a deeply unpleasant person." While talking about Lopez's appearance as a guest on the talk show The View, which she once hosted, she added, "Also, when you're coming on a show for a 10-minute segment…just fake it 'till you make it for 10 f**king minutes."

4. Jimmy Kimmel- 'Bad Guy'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Meghan once took issue with Jimmy Kimmel's comments on Trump at the Oscars, in March. As reported by The Decider, she said, "I don’t understand how people don’t understand at this point, like, Jimmy Kimmel, you’re helping Trump get elected. Every time you give him attention, you turn him into this bad guy, and then the whole room is clapping and applauding. I saw Annette Bening laughing and clapping, I’m like, keep clapping, everybody, keep doing it, you’re getting him re-elected. There’s nothing more that’s better for his base than having a room full of Hollywood people clap at him being in jail."

5. Jon Stewart- 'A Creature'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Meghan attacked Jon Stewart after news circulated that he would make a return appearance on the Comedy Central late-night talk program. As reported by EW, she said, "I was horrified at the sort of creature he has morphed into. I found him to be the most woke, I didn’t recognize the Jon that I grew up loving. Now, he’s coming back to The Daily Show." She claimed that she was worried about which version of the comedian would be returning. She added, "At a certain point, when does making money and having people watch your s--- matter? Because if it’s just going to be MSNBC, but by a comedian, what’s the point of it, or is this going to slag on forever like zombies into the darkness?"

6. Kamala Harris- 'Sounds Like a Stoner'

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Kevin Dietsch

In an episode of Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, Meghan brought up Harris while talking to her longtime friend and analyst, Laurye Blackford, about watching the Golden Globes. Meghan reflected on Harris's unpleasant feeling about the passage of time in her address from 2022. As reported by EW, she said, "She sounds like a stoner, like a 19-year-old stoner in college who's high at 3 a.m. She makes me so uncomfortable. I don't like watching her. I don't like listening to her." She concluded, "If anything, Vice President Harris has proven to me that maybe a woman can't be Vice President. I actually think she's setting feminism back 10 years."

7. Kim Kardashian- 'Coward'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

In 2022, Meghan criticized Kim Kardashian's reaction to the Balenciaga 'child pornography' scandal. At the time, Kardashian expressed her displeasure over an ad campaign that featured youngsters posing with teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. It was not good enough, according to Meghan, who deemed the incident 'epically revolting' and opined that celebrities like Kardashian ought to do something about the same. "This choice will haunt her for years," she said according to Newsweek, calling Kardashian a 'coward' for "not immediately cutting ties with Balenciaga."

8. Lauren Boebert- 'Hypocrite'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Following Representative Lauren Boebert's public "performance of a lewd s-— act" at a Beetlejuice musical performance in Colorado, Meghan included the Republican on her hate list. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed, "Lauren Boebert is trash. She lectures everyone about the LGBT community being a threat to children while getting caught performing a lewd sex act in a public theatre where children possibly were. This is 'family values'? This is why people think the GOP are all hypocrites."

9. Meghan Markle- 'Chicken'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrida Valigorsky

Meghan scoffed at Meghan Markle's decision to remain in the United States rather than attend the coronation of King Charles III. In an opinion piece published for the Daily Mail, she asserted, "There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan. Now, all of a sudden, she doesn't want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I'm sorry. I'm not buying it." In her opinion, the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex was 'chickening out' and "clearly unwilling to face the music with her in-laws and the British public."