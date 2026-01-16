83-Year-Old Man Thought Uber Driver Was a Scammer, Then Shot Her Dead — Now He’s Charged With Murder

William Brock, an 83-year-old man from Ohio, was recently found guilty of fatally shooting Uber driver Loletha Hall. The incident took place in 2024, after both parties were deceived by scam phone calls and the elderly man was left convinced that the driver was trying to rob him.

According to reports from a local TV channel, Dayton 24/7 Now, the jury held William Brock guilty in a unanimous decision made by all 12 jurors. He is convicted of three counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of kidnapping.

Reports suggest that Brock and his attorney showed little to no reaction when the verdict was delivered. The final decision was proven to be challenging as both sides fell victim to a scam caller.

At the time of the incident, the Ohio man had received multiple calls demanding money and threatening his family. As a result, when Hall, the Uber driver, arrived at William Brock’s residence, he mistakenly believed she was part of the scam.

In the heat of the situation, Brock pulled out his handgun and shot Hall multiple times. Though the driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was later declared dead.

Daniel Driscoll, Clark County Prosecutor, stated that “there are no winners here,” and both families have lost their “loved ones because of this” scam caller.

The Prosecutor hoped that the respective authorities would find the scammers and bring them to justice to account for what happened to both Hall and Brock.

Brock’s bond was initially set at $200,000 but following the guilty verdict, his bond was revoked. He is currently held in custody and scheduled for a sentencing on January 21, 2026.

In a separate report by USA Today, authorities said Loletha Hall was contacted by the same scammer and instructed to pick up a package from Brock’s residence.

When she arrived at his house, the elderly man assumed that she was going to threaten her. Shortly after, he exited his residence with a handgun, and put her at gunpoint as she tried to walk away from his property.

When Hall warned him that she would call 911, he shot her non-lethally in the leg. During this time, she was unaware that the Ohio man had been called by the same scammer, who ordered him to deliver the money package to the driver.

Despite attempting to explain that she was only an Uber driver, Brock refused to listen and threatened that he would shoot her in the head. He then went on to shoot her multiple times before calling 911 to report the incident.

The suit mentioned that at the time of the incident, the Uber driver was unarmed and was in no position to pose any threat to the man’s life.

An Uber spokesperson called the incident a “horrific tragedy,” and said they are in contact with the law officials to support their investigation. Additionally, they mentioned that the scammer who used the app to hire Hall was banned from the platform.