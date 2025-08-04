8-Year-Old Found Living With Murdered Mom and Brother—Details of the Crime Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about abuse, murder, and violence.

In yet another shocking case, a man from Georgia will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murders of his girlfriend and her teenage son. William Jerome Adams, 29, was convicted on two counts each of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the March 2021 shootings of Mary Lindsay, 39, and her 15-year-old son, Atif Muhammad, Jr., in Flowery Branch, according to a press release from the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.

Back in March 2021, Lindsay’s oldest daughter, concerned after not hearing from her mother for days, entered the home through a window and found her 8-year-old brother asleep in their mother’s bedroom — and discovered the bodies of her mother and brother in a locked room. Reportedly, William Jerome Adams had shot Mary Lindsay and Atif Muhammad Jr. in the former victim’s bedroom, after which the cops were called around 2 pm.

As per Law& Crime, the 8-year-old minor remained in the home with the bodies for two days. As per the outlet, Investigators recovered three 9mm shell casings from the room, which matched ammunition found at the scene. A warrant has been issued for Adams, and federal agents apprehended him within a day in Laredo, Texas, as he attempted to cross into Mexico under a false identity and without a passport.

Prosecutors said, besides the murder, Adams also stole $12,000 from Mary Lindsay’s bank account. Meanwhile, Atif’s twin sister testified during the trial that she had found a 9mm Luger handgun about 10 days before the killings and took a picture of it, which belonged to convicted criminal Adams.

Justice served in Gwinnett County: William Jerome Adams was convicted of the 2021 murders of Mary Lindsay and 15-year-old Atif Muhammad, Jr. He was sentenced to two life terms without parole. See more: https://t.co/mO0LAPa9dr Our office remains committed to holding violent… pic.twitter.com/fsgBR5uxdw — Gwinnett County District Attorney (@GwinnettDA) August 3, 2025

In addition, Adams “also had a controlling nature and was abusive toward Lindsay.” He had hit her as a result of an arm injury that was shown in the court via a picture. The culprit was sentenced to life in prison without parole after the verdict. Lindsay is survived by two daughters and a son following her death.

William Jerome Adams, 29, was found guilty on Friday of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mary Lindsay and 15-year-old Atif Muhammad Jr. https://t.co/8z8qKA2KcX — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) August 2, 2025

“This verdict and sentence are appropriate for a man who took the lives of a mother and son in such a violent and heartless way,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We stand with the victims’ family and hope this brings them some measure of justice and closure.”

In Georgia, the term domestic violence encompasses far more than just physical assault. A wide range of offences may be classified as domestic violence if they occur within an intimate or family relationship. As per The Waltman Firm, these crimes can also be categorised under family violence.

Therefore, even though William Jerome Adams and Mary Lindsay’s case has been considered murder and aggravated assault, the relationship between the two brings the case under family (domestic) violence under Georgia law. Moreover, since Adams also stole money from his deceased girlfriend’s account, this case also highlights instances of financial abuse in an intimate relationship.