8-Year-Old Found Dead in Ice Cooler — California Parents and Grandmother Charged After Chilling Discovery

A horrific case in California has come to light after the body of an 8-year-old boy was discovered inside an ice cooler. His parents and grandmother have been arrested for torture and murder. The boy is identified as Isaiah, and his parents are 25-year-old Destiny Harrison and Daniel Monzon.

The 45-year-old grandmother has been identified as Carcamo Zarceno. They have been arrested on charges of child abuse, torture, and murder. They were living in a Lynwood apartment where they killed Isaiah. The police arrived at their residence after a 911 call.

Other children aged 16, 13 and 9 were also found in their apartment. They have been moved to protective custody as per the KTLA CW affiliate. The police were unable to confirm his name, though, since there was no birth certificate.

That’s why there is a debate about whether the boy was seven or eight years old. The police also confirmed the kid never went to school. An investigation is underway to determine how long the child had been deceased and how long his body remained in the freezer.

8-year-old found dead ‘in a cooler filled with ice’ after his mother, father and grandmother tortured and abused him ‘over a long period of time’: DA https://t.co/mXRJoe3a23 — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 2, 2025



The neighbors said they seemed like a normal family walking the dog and picking up kids from school. The kids came out to play, and the mother would watch over them. Christian Torres, the neighbor, said, “She would always be out here with her dog. She would smile, would say ‘hi.’

Nothing out of the ordinary.” The prosecutors have revealed Isaiah was being tortured for a long time. He may have succumbed to his injuries while the exact cause of death is under investigation.

The LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, “My heart breaks for what the other children in this home must have experienced, and it’s critical that our Department of Children and Family Services do everything possible to support them and keep them safe in protective custody.” She called it an unimaginable and horrific tragedy.

[Los Angeles County, Calif]: A horrific scene inside a Lynwood apartment as the body of a 7-year-old child is found in a freezer. The child’s mother is under arrest for murder, and the child’s father and grandmother are under arrest for conspiracy to commit murder. pic.twitter.com/b37iuCADGK — Just the Facts (@Daniell39173501) October 30, 2025



The accused mother appeared in court with her lawyer attempting to shield her face from cameras. Meanwhile, the father refused to come to the court, and the grandmother refused to appear in court because of illness. Eventually, they will have to come for scheduled hearings about the case.

The neighbors have also been devastated after the news. They carried out a candlelight vigil with toys and flowers while praying for the boy. One neighbor added if the parents are unable to deal with kids they should find the right help instead of child abuse.