8 Celebrities Who Hate Former President Donald Trump 

8 Celebrities Who Are Not So Fond of Donald Trump

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Aliah Anderson; (C) Photo by Mychal Watts; Photo by Stefanie Keenan; (R) Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Former President Donald Trump has been gearing up to take over the White House again in 2024. However, many celebrities do not wish to see the Republican leader handling the country's affairs. As the nation remains divided due to Trump's provocative remarks and questionable policies, few prominent figures from the entertainment industry have openly spoken against his administrative works and laws that pertain to the national interest. Some have even called him out as a 'bully' and his tenure in public office as the 'most horrific moment of darkness'. Here are some vocal celebrities who are strongly against Trump and his return as President of the United States.

1. Snoop Dogg

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Snoop Dogg actively targeted Trump in a 2017 music video titled Lavender (Nightfall Remix). Dogg mocked the former President by pointing a gun at a clown dressed like the Republican leader. In an interview with Billboard at the time, the famed rapper listed his woes about Trump, including the "ban that (he) tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill ... and get away with it (and) people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years." Trump responded with a tweet: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if (Snoop Dogg), failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" "I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," Dogg said in response to Big Boi's question in 2020 about Trump while appearing on Big Boy's Neighborhood on Real 92.3. However, he has changed his stance recently by saying, "I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump," as per USA Today.

2. Cate Blanchett

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

In 2017 Cate Blanchett described the Trump presidency as 'absurd' while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m on stage at the moment and it’s really great to be doing something about midlife crises because it’s absurd and ridiculous – almost as absurd and ridiculous as a man who has filed for corporate bankruptcy four times and who is running the largest economy in the world. I mean, it’s almost as crazy as that," she said as per The Guardian. She continued to poke fun at the former First Lady at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2018, "If I was playing Melania Trump -- not that I would probably be cast in that role -- I wouldn't be necessarily coming from the place of 'Free Melania'," the UN ambassador said while mocking the Trump administrations refugee policies back then as per Reuters. She added, "I'd be trying to understand the situation so that you could then throw that back at an audience and say: 'What's her position as a woman? What does she think? What's it like being married to -- you know."

3. Angelina Jolie

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Christopher Polk

In 2018 Angelina Jolie, who is a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees slammed the Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' policy for refugees. “The number of refugees worldwide has climbed for six consecutive years. Some 68 million people are now displaced by violence and persecution-equal to a fifth of the population of America, nearly half that of Russia, and more than the entire population of the United Kingdom,” Jolie wrote on World Refugee Day, as per Firstpost. Since the policy's adoption in April, Jolie has voiced her disapproval of the separation of over 2,500 children from their parents at the US border with Mexico. “It is not surprising that there is deep public concern, not because people are heartless, but because this is not a sustainable situation. But the answer is not countries adopting harsh unilateral measures that target refugees, and run counter to our values and our responsibilities. That will only inflame the problem, “Jolie said.

4. Madonna

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sean Gallup

In 2017 Madonna went on an epic rant about 'blowing up the White House' after Trump got elected as the President. As per CNN, “It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f–k up,” she said. “It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end.” "Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end,” she said. “And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything: F–k you. F–k you,” she said. “It is the beginning of much-needed change.” “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair,” the Democrat supporter raged back then.

5. Kim Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Throughout the Trump administration, Kim Kardashian was a frequent visitor to the White House, having allied with the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whose area of expertise was criminal justice matters. However, in April 2024 she sat down with Vice-President Kamala Harris to discuss prison reforms, “I am super honored to be here to hear your stories today,” Kardashian told the group. “I think it’s so important to amplify them.” As per AP News, in November of last year, Trump mocked Kardashian as the “most overrated celebrity” in a post on his social media platform. “I don’t think he likes me very much. But I’m OK,” Kardashian said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out, and signed an amazing bill — the First Step Act — and so that’s what I’ll focus on.”

6. Jennifer Lawrence

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Theo Wargo

In 2020 Jennifer Lawrence claimed that she changed her political stance after Trump's win at the White House. “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there’s been a line drawn in the sand, and I don’t give a f*** – that’s just the bottom line,” she said as per The Independent. The Oscar winner tweeted that she has turned into a Democrat: “I would like to clarify my voting record which is the subject of many circulating headlines. I grew up in a Republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realize I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.” As per The Hill, Lawrence stated that she backed President Joe Biden in 2020, and admitted that she was still processing the fact that former President Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. She raged, “It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.’”

7. Eminem

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Eminem who has been a long-time Trump critic displayed his frustration over the former President 'brainwashing' his followers. “Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them — and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f**king least — if you’re talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don’t understand is how in the f**k do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f**king life,” the rapper was seen ranting in an unedited TikTok clip as per The Vibe in 2023. “I will say this, he talks a good one,” Em conceded. “And if you’re in his base…let’s say you’re going to the rallies or whatever, you watch him on TV, you hear him talking this sh*t, there’s part of me that understands, like, alright, he’s somehow still got them because he’s brainwashing them into thinking something great is going to happen. Nothing’s happening. Nothing is happening.” In a 2017 interview with Vulture, Eminem criticized Trump saying, “At what point do you – a working-class citizen, someone who’s trying to make sh*t better for you and your family – think this guy who’s never known struggle his entire f**king life, who avoided the military because of bone spurs, who says he’s a billionaire, is really looking out for you? He’s got people brainwashed.”

8. Meryl Streep

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andreas Rentz

In 2017 during a speech at the Golden Globes award event, Meryl Streep criticized the former President, calling him a bully who degraded and made fun of people. Trump dismissed her remarks calling her “a Hillary lover”, as per The NYTimes. The Republican leader tweeted: "Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.." in response to Streep calling him out saying, "When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose." "There was one performance this year that stunned me," she continued during her speech, without naming Trump, as per BBC. "It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life." Streep was alluding to a November 2015 event in South Carolina at which Trump flailed his arms in front of him while making fun of New York Times journalist Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint issue.

This article originally appeared on 5.25.24