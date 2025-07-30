77-Year-Old Woman Exhausts Her Life Savings to Live on Cruise Ship for Next 15 Years—Says, “It’s Cheaper Than California”

The political scenario in America is currently like a ship sailing through high tides. The exception: the sailor seems inconsistent and makes erratic decisions for another country ( yes, Trump, we see you, pun intended ). Hence, at 77, Sharon Lane has set sail on the adventure of a lifetime—literally. The California native fulfilled her dream by purchasing a long-term cabin aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey, a residential cruise ship, where she plans to live for the next 15 years while exploring the globe.

Everyone must be thinking she is living her dream retirement life, but you know what’s funny? Sharon says, “It’s cheaper than living in California.” While the state’s sunny weather, beautiful location, and career opportunities, amazing nightlife (not to mention Hollywood) are the ideal space for anyone to settle down and enjoy a mix of calm and chaos, it’s costly.

As per a report, Sharon Lane said, “I’m finally able to do what I’ve wanted to do for years,” as she spoke to CNN Travel. “I buy the cabin, I live in the cabin, and that’s it. And then there’s no end.”

Sharon boarded the ship when it docked in San Diego in 2024 after purchasing her cabin in late 2023. Although a citizen can retire at the age of 62, the full retirement age (FRA) is between 66 and 67, depending on their birth year. It’s best to retire after 70.

⏳The #SocialSecurity retirement program faces insolvency – and automatic 24% benefit cuts – in late 2032, based on the Trustees’ projections and the effects of OBBBA. That’s an $18,100 annual benefit cut for a dual-earning couple retiring in just seven years. Learn more ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/W2cvQgni3G — CRFB.org (@BudgetHawks) July 29, 2025

Nearly 70 million Americans are presently benefiting from the SSA’s program. The benefits that retirees receive are proving to be crucial for many of them. The rising inflation and living costs are making it harder for older people to manage their day-to-day expenses. A retiree who has waited until the age of 70 to start claiming their social security benefits gets a much bigger check monthly than someone who began claiming them much sooner.

There are 104,872 Social Security recipients in #CA14 who rely on $200 million in monthly benefits, and House Republicans want to gut it? Hell no! I won’t stand by while Republicans play games with your hard earned benefits. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 11, 2025

Sharon Lane used her life savings to purchase an inside, windowless cabin, for which prices start at $129,000. She also has to pay $3,000 in monthly fees, which includes all the utilities like food, laundry, alcohol at dinner, Wi-Fi, medical visits, entertainment, etc.

The retired lady sighed in relief as she said, “I don’t have to do my laundry anymore. I don’t have to go grocery shopping. Living on the ship is far less expensive than living in Southern California.”

Living costs are about 30% higher in California than the national average, and the Bay Area’s around San Fransico, Los Angeles County, and Orange County, are some of the most expensive areas. Reportedly, a single person in the Bay Area needs to earn around $175,000 per year to live an average, well-to-do life, and a family of four should earn over $250,000. (via US NEWS).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Hall (@harryjhall3)

Meanwhile, the average rent for Sharon Lane’s one-bedroom apartment in Laguna Woods is $2,325, according to Zumper. The average rent for a studio apartment in the state is $1,856, according to Apartments.com. Why would a retired lady who wants to live her life in peace spend so much just to exist?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hetty Chang (@hettynbcla)

Coming to her decision of living on a yacht rather than paying bills in California and living with anxiety, owners can rent out their cabins when away, most—including Lane—intend to live aboard full-time. According to Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson, only a few residents use their cabins as investment properties when not in use.

Sharon Lane is thrilled to live on the floating machine and travel around the world, enjoying stunning views. Her itinerary includes dream destinations like Japan and New Zealand. However, reports suggest that as she grows older, she may require more support with daily activities and medical care needs that a long-term cruise may not be fully equipped to handle.

🚢 77-Year-Old American Sells Everything to Embark on “Endless Cruise” Sharon Lane, 77, sold all her possessions and bought a ticket for the luxury ship Villa Vie Odyssey for an “endless cruise.” She hopes to spend the next decade on board, enjoying a world tour. The cost of… pic.twitter.com/uLw35gWXjV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 1, 2025

Remember that whether one wishes to live in a new zip code, a ship, a van, or a new country altogether, an environmental change after retirement can not only carve out a fresh perspective towards living the next phase of live but also boost mental and physical well-being.

Either way, you make your future, live and let live, stay true to your needs, do good deeds, and spend your money wisely, because if you don’t care about your cash, your quality of life will suffer. Even though money can’t buy happiness is a cliché, it is a medium that will help someone build the life they wish to live.