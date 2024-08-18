7 Times Kim Kardashian Broke the Internet Creating Her Evergreen Moments

7 Times Kim Kardashian Played the Internet Game Very Well

Kim Kardashian has long been a celebrity culture and social media icon. She's continuously looking for ways to gain global attention and "break the internet." She began on reality television and has since grown into a successful business owner. She is now a prominent cultural figure. This article examines 7 pivotal times in her career that significantly altered the online landscape. From her daring Paper Magazine cover in 2014 to her surprising success hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021. Kim has demonstrated her ability to stir up controversy and keep up with current events.

1. #BreakTheInternet - The Paper Magazine Cover (2014)

Kardashian's nude cover for Paper magazine in 2014 was a watershed moment in internet culture. The image, shot by Jean-Paul Goude, featured Kardashian balancing a champagne glass on her posterior, recreating Goude's Champagne Incident shot. The cover's tagline "#BreakTheInternet" became a self-fulfilling prophecy. The cover sparked debates on everything from body image to the future of print media. As Time magazine noted, "That Kim Kardashian can 'break the internet' with a print magazine cover (as opposed to, say, an Instagram) is perhaps the biggest coup of all," as per The Guardian.

2. The 'Selfish' Book Launch

Kardashian took a significant stride forward in 2015, demonstrating her true personality. She released a book titled 'Selfish.' It was primarily a collection of her selfies. This action transformed what others perceived as self-obsession into something innovative and profitable. The book contained approximately 400 pages of her selfies. It varied from ancient childhood photos to some really daring bedroom postures. It was like taking her Instagram and turning it into a physical book. Some reviews disliked it. Her admirers adored it, and the book rapidly became a success.

3. Wedding Whirlwind

Kardashian's personal life has always captured the public's interest, but two of her weddings in particular have caused a sensation. Her first marriage was in 2011 to NBA player Kris Humphries. The elaborate ceremony, which reportedly cost $10 million, was telecast in two parts. Nonetheless, the marriage lasted only 72 days causing a media frenzy. The brief union became a punchline, but it also considerably improved Kardashian's public image. Then came the age of "Kimye". Kardashian's 2014 wedding to rapper Kanye West in Florence, Italy, was a spectacular event. The wedding photographs, particularly one of the pair kissing behind a floral wall, were the most liked Instagram posts in 2014.

4. The KKW Beauty and SKIMS Take Off (2017-19)

Kardashian's transformation from reality TV star to beauty mogul brought in a new era for her profession while also breaking the internet. KKW Beauty's 2017 debut was a masterclass in taking advantage of fame to achieve financial success. The first product, a contour kit, sold out in less than three hours, generating $14.4 million. Kardashian had popularized contouring through her social media presence, and followers wanted to replicate her style. Kardashian founded Skims, a shapewear collection that promotes body positivity and inclusion, in 2019. Despite initial debate over its original name (Kimono), Skims became a smash hit. The brand's initial debut reportedly generated $2 million in minutes.

5. The Met Gala Mugler Look (2019)

Kardashian showed up at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a Thierry Mugler dress. That completely blew out on the Internet. With its crystal droplets and skin-tight fit, her outfit looked as if she had just walked out of the ocean. People could not stop talking about it. They wondered if she had her ribs removed to get that tiny waist or if she followed a secret workout regimen. Kardashian later explained that the garment was so tight that she couldn't sit or use the restroom. It took over social media and generated hundreds of memes. It also became one of the most talked about ensembles in Met Gala history. It also marked Mugler's long-awaited return to the fashion industry following a 20-year sabbatical.

6. Balenciaga's Full Cover at Met Gala (2021)

Kardashian's 2021 Met Gala dress was a total of 180 from her 2019 appearance. It broke the internet for entirely different reasons. Kardashian was dressed head-to-toe in a black Balenciaga suit that covered her entire body. That included her face and it became the night's biggest mystery and meme. The costume, which consisted of a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit worn underneath an oversized t-shirt dress with a train, gloves, leggings, and pointed boots, generated numerous conversations. It generated a slew of memes, with people comparing her to everything from Harry Potter's Dementor to their WiFi signal.

7. Surprising Success on SNL (2021)

It was announced that Kardashian would host Saturday Night Live in October 2021, as per Forbes. The internet was suspicious. Many people questioned her humor skills and choices. However, Kardashian's performance silenced critics and smashed the internet in the most fantastic way possible. She poked fun at her own looks, her family's problems, and her infamous sex tape, which went viral years before. The internet response was mostly positive. Clips from the show went viral, and many people praised Kardashian's ability to laugh at herself.