7 Things That Prove Tammy Slaton of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Is Very Spiteful

7 Signs That Show Tammy Slaton Has a 'Unbendable' Nature

American reality TV personality and YouTuber Tammy Slaton captured the attention of viewers when she and her sister Amy Slaton appeared in the TV show 1000-lb Sisters. Since January 2000, the TLC network program has followed Tammy's weight-loss journey as she fights her way out of severe obesity with the assistance of renowned bariatric surgeons Dr. Eric Smith and Dr. Charles Procter. She is currently dealing with the loss of her former partner, Caleb Willingham, who tragically died at the age of 40. They broke up just before he passed away, so she could be experiencing a lot of emotions. Here are a few reasons why Tammy sometimes comes out to be a "nasty person."

1. Tammy Called Her Sister "Lazy"

In the TLC broadcast, Tammy referred to her ailing sister Amy as "lazy" because she wanted to employ a home health nurse. Amy made an effort to remain composed, but resentment seeped in. According to her, Tammy would contact her "fifty times" a day to request food. One user commented on Reddit, "Tammy is literally the worst human I’ve ever seen. It frustrates me so badly that I had to stop watching the show. I could go on, but it would not be nice." Another user wrote, "I literally cannot. It makes me so mad that every time she throws a fit, has a health issue, or can't lose weight, she ends up blaming someone else for it. She cannot take responsibility for anything. She is the literal worst. OMG! If it wasn’t for the rest of the family, I would quit watching, but I really like Amy, Amanda (the sister), and Chris."

2. Tammy Accused Her Sister of Stealing Her “Spotlight”

After her wedding, Tammy became depressed and accused her sister of lying about being intoxicated to get attention. The wedding seemed a little off, as one can notice in the TLC clip. Amy didn't seem joyful during Tammy's wedding, and maybe her choice of purple hair and orange clothing made her stand out too much. Her sibling was out of the limelight thanks to this imaginative outfit. Tammy married rather quickly. The marriage ended abruptly because she moved too hastily. It's possible that Amy wasn't behaving out of intoxication.

3. Tammy Is Still Dependent

Previously, Tammy was quite dependent. Maybe she was inactive, but it's more probable that her weight gain was uncontrollably excessive, leaving her unfit for a regular existence. Her insatiable desire was an addiction that sprang from psychological issues. She was often hungry, but getting food out of her body was a major issue because of the harm she'd done to it. Maybe the reason she gets so irritable with others is that when she needs assistance, it gets to her nerves. Nobody enjoys feeling so defenseless.

4. Tammy’s Overeating Is Uncontrollable

Though it's more of a habit than a guilty pleasure, Tammy enjoys overindulging in food. She has a history of drinking and smoking. She has a history of abandoning the rigorous eating regimens she is expected to follow. She was even seen using an oxygen tank to vape at Walmart. In August, she successfully navigated judicial proceedings after being accused of possessing two marijuana offenses and drug-related accessories. Tammy was charged with drugs a few weeks after it was confirmed that her husband, 40-year-old Willingham, had passed away.

5. Tammy Had Terrible Affairs

Tammy has a history of dating males who were terrible influences. Once she dated a guy named Jacob, he gave Tammy the impression that eating more would make her more attractive, which undermined her attempts to lose weight. He wouldn't have encouraged her to overeat if he really loved her, since eating too much food might potentially cause death. Although Tammy has had a number of problematic relationships in the past, fans were really concerned about Phillip Redmond. In a TLC video, brother Chris Combs was shown questioning Tammy about her new partner after he discovered some evidence that appeared to prove Phillip was a feeder. In the video, Redmond said that he would break up with a lady if she weighed 299 pounds or less.

6. Tammy Never Apologizes

Tammy shared this moving picture on Instagram. It shows the sisters, who are often at odds, taking a respite from the mayhem. They seem to be in sync and are close to one another. This was not like any other calm, peaceful time. These kinds of events are few and far between for Tammy. That's because her expressions of regret are seldom sincere. In a new, tearful video, Tammy expressed her regret for "being a burden" and broke down in tears. The shared video, which was posted on TLC's Instagram page, shows Tammy crying while having a deep, touching talk with her sister Amy. After losing an amazing 269 pounds, Tammy has come a long way in her weight-reduction quest. She is heard apologizing, adding, "That's why I was sorry for being a burden."

7. Tammy Forced Out of Amanda Halterman’s House

The U.S. Sun reported that Tammy was ejected from the rented apartment she was residing in by her sister Amanda Halterman. The two had become close over the last six months, especially during Caleb's burial. An acquaintance of Tammy's said in the article, "She was renting it from her sister, Amanda... and they just do not get along at all. They fight worse than cats and dogs." Tammy moved in with her brother, Combs, after being ejected by her sister. The 1000-lb Sisters star resides in Sturgis, Kentucky, just 38 miles from Tammy's former residence. Tammy is said to have moved in with Combs in November 2023, and the residence is similarly modest.

