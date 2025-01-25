Pop culture has seen its fair share of glamorous couples, dramatic breakups, and jaw-dropping affairs. From Hollywood to royalty, these infamous scandals have never failed to draw public attention and curiosity regarding the lives of their favorite stars.

Royals to A-Listers – Scandal, Scandal Everywhere!

Here’s a look at some of the most scandalous affairs in Pop Culture history.

1. Ashton Kutcher, Sara Leal, and Demi Moore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I know them! (@i.know.them)

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore’s six-year marriage ended after allegations of infidelity. Administrative assistant Sara Leal claimed she had relations with Kutcher, and Moore revealed in her memoir Inside Out that she found out through a Google alert.

Kutcher later opened up regarding this issue. He said in 2017, “I’m probably the first person to get this award for a character who had his name splashed across gossip magazines as an adulterer.”

2. Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marilyn Monroe Fanpage (@marilynettes)

This Hollywood-meets-politics affair will always remain one of the most infamous. Speculation of Marilyn Monroe’s relationship with President John F. Kennedy began with her sultry “Happy Birthday” performance. Rumors that Monroe had a liaison with JFK’s brother, Robert Kennedy, added more intrigue.

3. David Beckham and Rebecca Loos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

In 2004, David Beckham’s assistant Rebecca Loos claimed she was his “second wife.” However, Beckham denied the allegations. He said, “I am very happily married… There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.” Despite the strain, Victoria Beckham later said, “We’ve come out of everything stronger and happier.”

4. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVEBSCOTT (@lovebscott)

While married to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Aniston filed for divorce in 2005, and Jolie later commented that she looked forward to showing their children the film where their parents fell in love. They closed the doors to their relationship in 2016, and their divorce was finalized last December after a long drama.

5. Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Princess Diana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Diana (@dianaforeverremembered)

The love triangle between Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Princess Diana is one of history’s most infamous royal scandals. In 1989, Diana confronted Camilla at a party. “I know what’s going on between you and Charles. I want my husband.”

However, it wasn’t until 1994 that Charles admitted to the affair during a televised interview. He acknowledged that he had been faithful to Diana “until it became irretrievably broken down.”

6. Princess Diana and James Hewitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G 🥀 (@vintageehollywoodd)

The two met at a party in 1986, during a not-so-good time in Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles, who was already rekindling his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Hewitt, a charming polo player and British cavalry officer, reportedly offered to help Diana overcome her fear of horses. This led to horse-riding lessons and, eventually, a romantic relationship that spanned five years.

Diana later admitted to the affair during her 1995 interview with journalist Martin Bashir.

Speculation that Hewitt might be the biological father of Prince Harry has long been a topic of gossip due to their physical resemblance. However, Hewitt has denied these claims. He stated, “There is no possibility whatsoever. When I met Diana, Harry was already a toddler.”

7. Kristen Stewart, Rupert Sanders, and Robert Pattinson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

Kristen Stewart made headlines in 2012 when she was caught cheating on Robert Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Stewart issued a public apology, but her relationship with Pattinson ended later that year.