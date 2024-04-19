7 Celebrities Who Bought Epic Homes for Their Parents

These Celebrities Gave Their Parents the Ultimate Dream House

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Despite their immense fame and money, Hollywood celebs do not forget where they come from, showering their parents with the best of everything, who did the same for them growing up. According to House Digest magazine, some have even exhibited greater excitement about buying their parents' homes than buying their own. From singer Nicki Minaj to Dwayne Johnson, these 7 celebrities spared no expense when giving the greatest gift to their parents— a dream house!

1. Beyonce

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Queen Bey may be one of the wealthiest celebrities in Tinseltown, but she will never forget her biggest fan, her mom Tina Knowles. In 2013, Beyonce spent $5.9 million on a home for her mother in Houston, Texas. The 25,000-square-foot 16-room property boasts extravagant French and Italian-inspired marble countertops, a grand staircase with wrought iron banisters, a mirrored elevator, and marble-embellished granite flooring. The house also features gold-plated fixtures, two walk-in closets, and ancient plaster reliefs etched into the walls.

2. Rihanna

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Rihanna used her ascent to fame as a pop sensation to purchase her mother, Monica Braithwaite, a magnificent home on the island of Barbados. In 2012, the singer summoned her mother to the new house for a supposed interview with the legendary television broadcaster, Oprah Winfrey, during a segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show. As the show progressed, Rihanna revealed the surprise and gave her mother the keys to the opulent five-bedroom house, which she hid inside a little black box.

3. Taylor Swift

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Taylor Swift is known for her generosity. In 2011, at the age of just 21, she purchased her parents a $2.5 million, 5,600 square-foot mansion located in Nashville, Tennessee. The Northumberland Estate is a four-bedroom mansion with four bathrooms. It also features crown moldings, a marble fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking views of the lush grounds outside. In addition, the house features a parlor with comfortable armchairs and a cowskin rug, a pool encircled by lanterns and vibrant flowers, bedrooms with canopy beds, and navy blue dining room walls that face out into the lawn.

4. Margot Robbie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Oscar-nominated actor and producer, Margot Robbie, is a loving daughter. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Robbie reflected, "Everything I owed my mom, I had written down. She'd take money out of the house mortgage, lend me money...And then one day when I made enough money, I just paid that mortgage off completely. I was like, 'Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't exist anymore.'" According to a now-deleted Instagram post by Robbie's brother Lachlan, she gifted the house to her mother in 2014 as a 60th birthday present.

5. Nicki Minaj

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vincent Sandoval

In her song I'm The Best, Minaj openly discusses how her success in the music industry allowed her to purchase a house for her mom, Carol Maraj. She raps, "I remember when I couldn't buy my mother a couch / Now I'm sittin' at the closin' bought my mother a house." The closing she mentions was caught on tape for MTV's 2010 documentary Nicki Minaj: My Time Now. In the video, Minaj completes the paperwork to buy a house, which she gives to her brothers and mother. In an interview with Page Six, Maraj talks about her daughter's kind present, saying, "She has bought me a Mercedes-Benz. She bought me a beautiful home, and many different cars."

6. Cardi B

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Although Cardi B has a huge range of memorable moments that she could have named the happiest of her life, she revealed in two Instagram videos from 2018 which of those moments was her favorite. In the videos, she explained how she purchased a house for her mother, "Last year, I was so thirsty to buy my mom a home, and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000, and you know, we live in New York. I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited until I could afford a dream home."

7. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

One of the highest-paid actors, making over $20 million a film, Johnson wasn't always so wealthy. He and his family lived in modest apartments growing up. Johnson purchased his parents their first home in 1999, their first residence together. However, following his parents' divorce, he revealed on Instagram, that he gave his mother, Ata, then 70, "Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket" in the form of an exceptionally large Christmas 2018 gift— a house of her choosing. His mother is seen sobbing in shock as she reads the handwritten note explaining the 'Golden Ticket'. "Guess what?" she says to her granddaughter Jasmine, who was three years old at the time. "I get a brand-new house!" she announced.