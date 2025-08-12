$7 Billion Lost, Thousands Detained – How ICE Raids Are Tearing Through America’s Communities

The latest wave of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations has shocked the nation. It has triggered a storm of protests and several legal disputes. The effect of ICE raids is visible in the economic fallout across the United States.

The city of Huntington Park, California is now a “ghost town” and people resort to desperate measures to protect themselves from ICE Raids and deportation.

The ICE crackdown began as a targeted enforcement action towards those who were living in the country illegally. This, however, has now evolved into a full-scale national debate over civil liberties, economic stability, and the ethics of mass deportations. ICE is now capturing anyone and everyone who is not white.

In June 2025, Los Angeles became the epicenter of ICE attacks. There was widespread unrest when large-scale raids were conducted targeting Latino communities across the city.

Residents reported that officers in plainclothes are detaining people without identifying themselves. This led to the accusations that the plainclothes officers were detaining people without identifying themselves.

ICE just detained this little girls father aggressively by pulling him out of the car after he was being compliant. He was also here legally and pulled him over after profiling him. How is this okay? He wasn’t a criminal either! These bounty hunters just see $ signs that’s it! 😡 pic.twitter.com/UnRCrAvekO — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 26, 2025

This has increased the fear of illegal arrest, kidnapping and stalking. These arrests have also fueled the accusations of racial profiling. There are several on social media that show the chaotic scenes as families are being separated and streets are filled with people in distress.

Protests have erupted almost everywhere and immediately. Local law enforcement is using tear gas and flash-bang grenades to disperse the crowd, which in turn has escalated tensions further.

The response from the federal government was unprecedented. There are thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines being deployed to maintain order. However, this move is now at the center of a high-profile legal challenge. There are questions about whether this violates the Posse Comitatus Act. This act limits military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

This is federalizing the National Guard to fulfill a civilian law enforcement function. This is a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act. This is why they fired the JAGs and IGs, they don’t want anyone pointing out when they violate the law. pic.twitter.com/VChUqqNNjT — Legal Eagle 🦅 (@AllThingsCivil) June 8, 2025

Community resistance is growing just as the crackdown increases. In Los Angeles, the grassroots organization Unión del Barrio is trying to help the community. It has organized neighborhood patrols to warn residents of impending raids. They are also making people aware of document enforcement activity.

These efforts are both a safety measure and a form of political protest. These highlight the deep mistrust between immigrant communities and federal authorities.

The raids’ economic impact is swift, severe and very visible. A new study estimates that California’s agricultural sector could face labor shortages of 20–40%. It will specifically be felt in labor-intensive crops like strawberries. This is due to arrests and departures of several immigrants and undocumented workers who worked at these farms.

This could lead to as much as $7 billion in lost crop value. Which in turn will drive produce prices up by 5–12%. The number of ICE raids nationwide jumped from fewer than 700 in May to nearly 2,000 in June. The compounding raids have caused disruption to industries reliant on seasonal migrant labor.

FOX: How do we know that these are arrests and not kidnappings? ACTING ICE DIRECTOR TODD LYONS: Well, I mean, you blatantly see FBI, ATF, ICE, HSI pic.twitter.com/MeABbqwIxf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2025

There are no plans to slow down, as per the ICE leadership. Todd Lyons is the acting director, and he stated that agents will arrest anyone found to be in the country illegally.

This is regardless of criminal history. He also said that they will aggressively target employers who hire undocumented workers.

This represents a clear reversal from policies that once prioritized deporting individuals with serious criminal convictions.

Private companies are also benefiting from the expanded enforcement, such as surveillance technology giant Palantir, along with private prison operators GEO Group and CoreCivic. They have reported record profits from government contracts linked to detention and deportation operations.

The human, economic, and political stakes of this crackdown are immense. Supporters argue that robust enforcement is essential for national security and the rule of law. However critics are warning that the raids are eroding civil rights, destabilizing local economies, and militarizing immigration policy.