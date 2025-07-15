69-Year-Old Grandma on Death Row for 12 Years Has Bone-Chilling Final Demand — “If You Want to Shoot Me….”

Lindsay Sandiford awaits execution after getting arrested for the crime of smuggling £1.6 million worth of cocaine to Indonesia from Thailand. She’s been on death row for 12 years now. Currently, in her defense, she said she was coerced into transporting the substance, so it wasn’t her crime.

She claims that criminals in power had made threats against her children, so she had immense pressure to do it. The British Grandmother is on death row. She has been waiting for her punishment for over 12 years now. After several years she has also come up with an unexpected last wish.

In her court statement, she has already apologized to the Republic of Indonesia for her involvement in this true crime. She felt her kids were in danger, hence she had to do it to protect them. Despite her apology and defense, she was convicted of smuggling drugs and received harsh capital punishment.

The prosecution was seeking a 15-year sentence, but she is on death row. Over the years, she has tried to overturn the sentence, but it hasn’t happened yet. It’s been 12 years now, and she considers this to be her fate and wants to get executed as soon as possible.

“My attitude is, ‘If you want to shoot me, shoot me. Get on with it,” she told a fellow death row inmate, as per Tyla.

She has had more than a decade to process the punishment and wants it to happen soon.

Sandiform will find peace in it rather than dying of cancer. She said, “I might not have chosen this kind of end, but then again, dying in agony from cancer isn’t exactly appealing either.”

“I do feel I can cope with it. But when it happens I don’t want my family to come. I don’t want any fuss at all,” the inmate added.

She also claimed that no one gets out alive, so she will be fine with the execution.

Lindsay Sandiford has been on death row in Bali for seven years and has just one wishhttps://t.co/gxIdLXwuKr — Liverpool Echo (@LivEchonews) July 15, 2025

People still have hope that her sentence might be overturned on good behavior and human rights. Meanwhile, Indonesia may plan to change the death penalty for women. The human rights barrister Felicity Gerry is pushing for her to return to the UK and serve the rest of her sentence there so she can be near family. So far, she has cooperated with the authorities and explained her side.