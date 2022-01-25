CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Shares Workout Routine In Bikini

Brooke practiced some light exercise reps in a mismatched two-piece bikini – a white bottom and navy-blue bra. Watching her fantastic form – glutes, calves, abs, arms, and thighs – in action as her muscles contract is a beautiful sight. Brooke is proof you don't need to compromise your style for work, no matter what field that is. She looks great doing these intense routines.

She encourages her fans to "get it in while you [they] can fit it in," with a 5 rounds demonstration. Brooke starts with squats, then toe reaches, reverse lunges, and completes her set with push up. She adds the individual reps in her caption, "25 squats, 25 RDL, 30 alt reverse lunges, and 25 push-ups."