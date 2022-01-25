CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Shares Workout Routine In Bikini

The Wodapalooza games are afoot, and CrossFit athletes are putting in the work to clinch the grand prize. That explains why Brooke Ence stole some vacay time to exercise and inadvertently flaunt shredded abs. Brooke also shared her routine in the caption for interested fans willing to attain such body goals.

Family Vacation In Hawaii

Shutterstock | 564025

Brooke practiced some light exercise reps in a mismatched two-piece bikini – a white bottom and navy-blue bra. Watching her fantastic form – glutes, calves, abs, arms, and thighs – in action as her muscles contract is a beautiful sight. Brooke is proof you don't need to compromise your style for work, no matter what field that is. She looks great doing these intense routines.

She encourages her fans to "get it in while you [they] can fit it in," with a 5 rounds demonstration. Brooke starts with squats, then toe reaches, reverse lunges, and completes her set with push up. She adds the individual reps in her caption, "25 squats, 25 RDL, 30 alt reverse lunges, and 25 push-ups."

Fitness Retreat

Last summer, Brooke completed a fitness retreat with some of her CrossFit colleagues at Naked Program, and she claims it was a "blast." She's teaming up with the program once more for another Summer Program.

"I had such a blast at the last @nakedprogram Fitness Retreat, and I'm so excited to finally be doing another one this summer." Don't just take her word for it; see the clips in the reel below.

Keeping Fit

Shutterstock | 842245

Brooke's Instagram is an unofficial training ground for fans because she often shares her workout routines and doesn't restrict them to competition. Another thing she's consistent with is her cutesy workout outfits.

Here, she wears a bright red bra top and ankle-length leggings. Brooke styles her hair in a low ponytail and a short base in the front.

Check out the outfit below.

Core Workouts

Brooke's abs are arguably one of the most attractive features of her body. There aren't many women who can brag about having shredded abs, well, except CrossFit athletes still; you can't deny Brooke Ence's admirable physique.

She flexes her arm muscles in this Suitcase Carrying workout as she moves from one gym end to the other. She dresses for the occasion and moves comfortably in her navy-blue leggings and two-in-one black and white sports bra.

Completing the look, Brooke wears black and white sneakers to enable swift and firm movements as she goes about her routine building more muscles.

