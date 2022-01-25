Galentine's Day: How Parks And Rec's Leslie Knope Started This Unofficial Holiday

Amy Poehler has had many roles but her most memorable one remains to be the hardworking and cheerful Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation.

As a dedicated public servant, Knope is always thinking of ways to improve her community and help people around her. One of her best contributions to society (both on and off-screen) is inventing Galentine's Day - a holiday celebrated on February 13 before Valentine's Day with your best gal pals.

Although it's not really an official holiday, it has become a part of our culture and many women across the nation celebrate G-Day.

Here's how Galentine's Day started.