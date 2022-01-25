Family Of Woman Found Dead After Bumble Date Demand Justice

NewsNation Now | YouTube

Damir Mujezinovic

On December 11, 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields of Bridgeport, Connecticut hosted in her apartment a man she met her on the dating app Bumble.

Smith-Fields and the man, identified as 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain, reportedly spent the night together, drinking shots of tequila, eating, playing games, and watching movies.

At one point, Smith-Fields became ill and went to the bathroom to vomit, but seemed fine afterwards. The next morning, LaFountain woke up and saw his date lying on her right side with blood coming out of her nostril.

Medics soon arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead.

Lauren Smith-Fields Death

Good Morning America | YouTube

So how did Lauren Smith-Fields die? According to Connecticut's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, her death was accidental -- she died of "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol," as reported by CNN.

But some questions appear to remain unanswered, and Smith-Fields' family is determined to get to the bottom of what happened to her.

Members of the family allege that police has been mishandling the case -- because Smith-Fields was Black, and LaFountain is white.

Family Outraged

Members of Smith-Fields' family are "outraged" at how the Bridgeport Police Department is handling this investigation and are suing the department for negligence.

"They wanted us to forget about our daughter, their sister, our loved one," said Shantell Fields, the deceased girl's mother.

"They thought they were just going to throw her away like she was garbage, like she wasn’t important, like she didn’t have family members who loved her. We’re fighting for her," she added, as reported by NBC New York.

Brothers Speak Up

Good Morning America | YouTube

Smith-Fields' brothers, Lakeem Jetter and Tavar Gray-Smith, have also accused the police department of negligence and incompetence.

According to Jetter, the department was completely "careless," and there was "no concern, no care for the family, about how we felt, our grief, our pain -- none of that."

Gray-Smith, meanwhile, said investigators have refused to talk to the family. Nobody even reached out when she was discovered dead, he said.

At one point, the family says, the case was reassigned to a different detective.

Evidence

Shutterstock | 3476309

Members of Smith-Fields' family also claim investigators failed to collect evidence from the crime scene.

"There was a big circle of blood, in the middle of the bed, there were two cups of drinks or whatever, next to a bottle -- they didn't take none of that. We had seen a condom, lube, other stuff in there. They had taken none of this," Jetter claimed.

"I feel like because he’s a white guy and she’s a Black girl, they’re just throwing it under the rug," he stressed.

