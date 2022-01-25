Family Of Woman Found Dead After Bumble Date Demand Justice

On December 11, 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields of Bridgeport, Connecticut hosted in her apartment a man she met her on the dating app Bumble.

Smith-Fields and the man, identified as 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain, reportedly spent the night together, drinking shots of tequila, eating, playing games, and watching movies.

At one point, Smith-Fields became ill and went to the bathroom to vomit, but seemed fine afterwards. The next morning, LaFountain woke up and saw his date lying on her right side with blood coming out of her nostril.

Medics soon arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead.