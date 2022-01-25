'Full House' Creator Lists Beverly Hills Mansion Linked To Manson Murders

Full House creator Jeff Franklin is selling the "extravagant" Beverly Hills mansion he has called home for close to 15 years. Built in 1996, the luxurious 21,000-square-foot Andalusian-inspired residence was erected on the plot previously known as 10050 Cielo Drive, where actress Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969, CNN is reporting.

Known as the Cielo Estate at the time, the original house was owned by Tate and her film director husband, Roman Polanski. Apart from the Valley of the Dolls actress, four other people were killed by Charles Manson and his acolytes following a break-in at the home, with teenager Steven Parent, Folger coffee heiress Abigail Folger, aspiring writer Wojciech Frykowski, and hairstylist Jay Sebring also being among the victims.

News of the listing comes less than two weeks after the death of Full House star Bob Saget.

Tour the mansion below.

Listed For $85 Million

Realtor.com

Despite its dark history, the property is primed for luxe living, "showcasing unparalleled luxury in the most desirable zip code in the world," per the listing. Following the demolition of the original home in 1994, the considerably smaller Cielo Estate was replaced by a sprawling mega-mansion featuring nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms "created for exquisite living & entertaining on a grand scale."

According to Dirt, Franklin lapped up the unfinished property two decades ago for just over $6 million, enlisting the help of noted starchitect Richard Landry to complete the build. The 66-year-old screenwriter, director, and producer, who also has Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and Malcolm & Eddie credited to his name, resided at the sumptuous Californian villa from 2007 until 2021 when he reportedly moved to Miami.

The Full House creator is asking for $85 million for the opulent home after initially putting it up for rent at a monthly $250,000.

Three Waterfalls, Jacuzzis & A Water Slide

Realtor.com

Located on a 3.6-acre plot, the palatial 90210 estate is accessed through double gates leading into a stone motor court. The property comes with a separate guesthouse and an underground garage that can host up to 16 cars, with the listing promising it can accommodate up to 35 vehicles.

The idyllically perched block offers sweeping views of the ocean and the city, although you don't need to look further than the backyard for some truly spectacular scenery. Equipped with a 75-yard pool, the lush grounds boast ostentatious amenities that include three waterfalls, two hot tubs, and a 35-foot water slide.

There's also a swim-up bar, private grotto, koi pond, and lazy river, as well as multiple lounge areas, a cabana, fire pits, and an outdoor kitchen with a BBQ.

Two-Story Foyer With Dome Ceiling

Realtor.com

The interiors are just as breathtaking as the resort-style outdoors. Entered via a two-story foyer with a custom staircase and blue dome ceiling towering over the rest of the edifice, the home mesmerizes just as you step through the grand front doors.

On the lower level, the expansive glass-wall living room opens to a loggia, with its Franco Vecchio-designed decor sporting plush red velvet furnishings beneath a coffered ceiling, as seen above. Also downstairs, the gourmet kitchen is modernly equipped with an eat-in island, custom natural wood cabinetry, and a wood-burning pizza oven.

Elsewhere in the home, massive windows showcase splendid vistas all-around, with the coffered-ceiling aesthetic carrying through most of the interiors, including the kitchen, billiard room, and lounge room.

Balinese-Style Lounge Room

Realtor.com

Pictured above, the lounge room is Balinese-inspired and features a bar and a TV that drops from the ceiling set up above a fireplace. Other highlights include a home theater, wet bar, spa, gym, and a hair salon.

Several aquariums are found throughout the home, including the lounge room and the dining room, with a separate dining area nestled within a glass wall corner overlooking the patio. There's also a "colossal" shark tank and a luxe master bath with a huge spa tub.

Likewise, the master suite boasts dual dressing rooms, a private balcony, and a fireplace.

