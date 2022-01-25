'Full House' Creator Lists Beverly Hills Mansion Linked To Manson Murders

Full House creator Jeff Franklin is selling the "extravagant" Beverly Hills mansion he has called home for close to 15 years. Built in 1996, the luxurious 21,000-square-foot Andalusian-inspired residence was erected on the plot previously known as 10050 Cielo Drive, where actress Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969, CNN is reporting.

Known as the Cielo Estate at the time, the original house was owned by Tate and her film director husband, Roman Polanski. Apart from the Valley of the Dolls actress, four other people were killed by Charles Manson and his acolytes following a break-in at the home, with teenager Steven Parent, Folger coffee heiress Abigail Folger, aspiring writer Wojciech Frykowski, and hairstylist Jay Sebring also being among the victims.

News of the listing comes less than two weeks after the death of Full House star Bob Saget.

Tour the mansion below.