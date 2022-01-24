Maine Man Found Carrying Own Severed Arm After Workplace Accident

Thousands of workplace accidents and injuries -- some fatal -- are recorded in the United States each year.
Some work-related accidents are so tragic and unusual that they occupy national headlines for days. One such accident recently took place in a Maine town called Lewiston.
On Friday, according to multiple reports, a young man lost his arm in an apparent workplace accident on Lewiston's Park Street -- and was then seen walking down the street, carrying his own severed arm.
Scroll down for more information.