Kaia Gerber Reveals How The Pandemic Influenced Her Lifestyle And Career

As a model, it’s easy to allow the glitz and glamour to convince you that Hollywood is the only source of joy, and the pandemic took that away from everyone. People couldn’t work or jet-set like before, so how else could they get satisfaction? The face of YSL learned to draw happiness from within rather than rely on external gratification.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the St. Jude Hospital benefit on Wed, Jan. 19, Kaia said, “I think it’s made me re-evaluate my personal life a lot more. I think it’s so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work when you don’t have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from.”