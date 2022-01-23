Drama Surrounding Julius Randle & Knicks Continues To Worsen

It was not too long ago when the New York Knicks' fan base still admired veteran power forward Julius Randle. After being named an NBA All-Star, All-NBA Second Team, and NBA Most Improved Player last season, most people viewed Randle as one of the players who would lead the Knicks back to title contention. However, things have started to change in the 2021-22 NBA season.

After failing to live up to the hype, Randle turned from being one of the most loved players on the Knicks into the odd man out in New York.