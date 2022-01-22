Aliyah Wants To Be The First Female Arab WWE Superstar To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia

Wrestling
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jasmin_Areebi_PWA.jpg

Ian Carey

Aliyah said in a recent interview that she hopes to be the first-ever female Arab WWE Superstar to wrestle in the Middle East. She was speaking with Denise Salcedo when she commented on hoping to be on next month's Elimination Chamber card from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“We’re heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber, and no matches have really been announced. It would be an honor to be the first-ever Arab female superstar to perform in the Middle East. That’s always been a huge goal of mine.”

She also commented on facing legends like Lita, Mickie James, and the Bella Twins in next week's Royal Rumble. Scroll down to reveal what she said.

The Latest

Vince McMahon's Insane 3am Workouts Detailed

First Look At Kate McKinnon As Carole Baskin In 'Joe vs. Carole'

Alex Murdaugh Given 23 More Charges—Including Stealing Funds From Deaf Quadriplegic

Man Sets Pregnant Girlfriend On Fire In Detroit

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Officially Renewed For Season 2

Aliyah On Facing WWE Legends In The Royal Rumble

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jasmin_Areebi_NCW.jpg

Aliyah will be in next Saturday's 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match in St. Louis. She'll be going up against legends like Mickie James, Lita, and the Bella Twins who were announced for the match as well. Aliyah spoke on facing these legends during her interview with Salcedo.

“Oh my goodness, it feels incredible. Because growing up, I used to watch Lita, I used to watch Mickie James, I used to watch the Bellas,” she said. “You know what I mean? So it’s just so cool. Then, on one hand, I get to see all these legends, and then, on the other hand, I look to my right and I’ll see Liv Morgan, whose been my best friend forever. I’m just so excited, it’s going to be a great time and I’m ready to go in there and kick ass and win.”

Aliyah also spoke on her favorite part of the Royal Rumble event. Scroll down to reveal what she said.

Wrestling

Updated 2022 Royal Rumble Betting Odds Released

The latest betting odds for the 2022 Royal Rumble

By Ian Carey

Aliyah Comments On Wrestling In The Royal Rumble

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jasmin_Areebi_dropkick.jpg

Aliyah says she's looking forward to all the surprises that are always a big part of the Rumble.

“It’s going a crazy amazing dynamic, my favorite part about the Rumble is just not knowing who is going to come out next,” she stated. “There’s still a bunch of people that haven’t even been announced, so just the surprise within that I am so excited for. That’s always been my favorite part.”

Aliyah also recently set a WWE all-time record. Scroll down to reveal what record she set.

5 Predictions For WWE's 2022 Royal Rumble

Surprise Entrants Announced For The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Aliyah Sets Record For Fastest Victory

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Angelina_Love_bulldog.jpg

On the episode of Smackdown from January 14th, 2022, Aliyah set the record for the fastest WWE victory in history. She pinned Natalya in just 3.17 seconds after rolling her up shortly after the bell had sounded.

This is all part of a budding rivalry she has with Natalya, who has been boasting about being in the Guinness Book of World Records for most WWE matches, PPV matches, and victories by a female WWE Superstar.

Natalya released a statement following her defeat to Aliyah. Scroll down to reveal what she said.

Natalya Releases Statement On Loss To Aliyah

Natalya had her assistant post a statement on social media following her loss to Aliyah recently on Smackdown.

“To whom it may concern,

Last night I succeeded in achieving another world record. YAAAAA!

However, the person who also was a tiny part of my wonderful achievement is now trying to take all my credit.

To this end, I have now instructed my assistant to immediately petition the Guinness judges, the Olympic Committee and the Hollywood Foreign Press to have her record overturned. [Assistant note: she has. I will]

I await their responses after they think on it, absorb and reflect.

Yours,

Nattie x 3 From the Desk of the Three Time Guinness World Record Holder Natalya Neidhart (The World Record Holder)”

Read Next

Must Read

Megan Thee Stallion Promotes ‘Lick’ In Bikini

Noah Cyrus Shows Gratitude In Bikini

Kendall Jenner Braves The Cold In Bikini

Get To Know Nastia Liukin Via This Q&A On Instagram Stories

Kendall Jenner Earns Cash In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.