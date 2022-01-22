Aliyah Wants To Be The First Female Arab WWE Superstar To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia

Aliyah said in a recent interview that she hopes to be the first-ever female Arab WWE Superstar to wrestle in the Middle East. She was speaking with Denise Salcedo when she commented on hoping to be on next month's Elimination Chamber card from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“We’re heading to Saudi for Elimination Chamber, and no matches have really been announced. It would be an honor to be the first-ever Arab female superstar to perform in the Middle East. That’s always been a huge goal of mine.”

She also commented on facing legends like Lita, Mickie James, and the Bella Twins in next week's Royal Rumble.