Draymond Green Reveals Why He Started In Klay Thompson' Season Debut Despite Injury

January 9, 2022, marked the first time that the Golden State Warriors' trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reunited on the court since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. More than two years after suffering an ACL injury, Thompson finally made his highly-anticipated return to the floor. Green wasn't supposed to be on the court in the Warriors' 92-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers since, during that time, he's dealing with an injury.

However, the Warriors' power forward still found a way to start alongside Curry and Thompson.