Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh has received more charges against him, adding up to 74 in total, the Daily Mail reports.

The long list of charges includes accusations of fraud, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, computer crime, and many others.

Originally brought into the limelight due to being a person of interest in the murder of his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh has been charged with dozens of crimes that he allegedly committed during his tenure at his family's law firm.