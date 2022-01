A pregnant 26-year-old woman was doused in lighter fluid and set on fire by her boyfriend on January 14, Newsweek reports.

The attack took place over a week ago after the suspect, 41-year-old Devonne Marsh, entered a heated confrontation with his girlfriend at their residence close to Packard Street and Outer Drive in Detroit, Michigan.

The woman, who is expecting twins, is currently in the hospital and remains in critical condition.